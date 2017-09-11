BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Randy Redd Record 'Some Kind of Paradise' for THE VIEW UPSTAIRS Cast Album!

The View UpStairs - the provocative new musical written by Max Vernon, directed by Scott Ebersold and choreographed by Al Blackstone - just released its Original Cast Album, now available to purchase.

The cast of The View UpStairs features Jeremy Pope (Invisible Thread, Choir Boy) as Wes, Taylor Frey (How to Succeed..., South Pacific) as Patrick, Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander) as Willie, Frenchie Davis (Rent, "The Voice") as Henri, Benjamin Howes (Scandalous, Mary Poppins) as Richard, Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, Hairspray) as Freddy, Ben Mayne as Dale, Nancy Ticotin (Gotta Dance, Bernarda Alba) as Inez, Randy Redd (Million Dollar Quartet, Ring of Fire) as Buddy, in addition to Richard E. Waits, Anthony Alfaro and April Ortiz.

Through its developmental history, selections from The View UpStairs have been performed at New York Stage and Film, Joe's Pub, Goodspeed Opera House, NYU, The Living Room, Two River Theater, The Dramatist 2 Guild, Pride Films and Plays and the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. A concert version was presented at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in July to raise money for Equality Florida to benefit the victims of Pulse Orlando.

Below, go behind the scenes in the recording studio to watch Randy Redd record "Some Kind of Paradise."

Related Articles