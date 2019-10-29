BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Ty Jones on Reverend Ralph Abernathy

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Ty Jones gives us a lesson on Reverend Ralph Abernathy.

NAACP Award Winner, Ty Jones is the Producing Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH). He is a 2013 recipient of the Council of the City of New York Proclamation Award. His role with CTH since 2003 has included: actor, producer, managing director, development director and Board Chair. Under Jones' leadership, the company has developed a template whose core of financial discipline, precision marketing, and exceptional programming, has resulted in CTH's growth and stability. Mr. Jones initiated Uptown Meets Downtown, a program comprising strategic partnerships with downtown theatres designed to share production costs and build artistic bridges between communities. He also led the inaugural Uptown Shakespeare in the Park, bringing free, outdoor, professional theatre to Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park for an extended run. CTHNYC.ORG #supportarts! His Broadway debut was in the role of "Lt. Byers" in Judgment at Nuremberg. He was also seen in the Tony Award-winning production of Henry IV and Julius Caesar with Denzel Washington. He won an OBIE Award for his portrayal of "Archibald" in the revival of the critically acclaimed off-Broadway production, The Blacks: A Clown Show. For CTH, Ty received Audelco nominations for his performances in Macbeth, Trojan Women, Romeo and Juliet, and won Best Actor for his portrayal of Nat Turner in Emancipation: Chronicles of the Nat Turner Rebellion.





