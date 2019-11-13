BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Robyn Kerr on the Voting Rights Act

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Robyn Kerr gives us a lesson on the Voting Rights Act.

Robyn Kerr is a Jamaican Scottish actress now living and working in the US. Theater includes: A Midsummer Night's Dream (California Shakespeare Theater), Pride and Prejudice (Syracuse Stage), The Heart of Robin Hood & Rip Van Winkle (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre, Broadway National Tour), Knives in Hens (The Shop, 59E59 Theater), Love's Labour's Lost (Great Lakes Theater), Dark Vanilla Jungle (The Shop, Here Arts). Television: "Murphy's Law" (ITV), "Casualty" (BBC), "MI5" (BBC). Film: Stud Life, Scoop, Hank and Asha. Training: Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.





