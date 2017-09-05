BWW TV Exclusive: Samantha Massell, Stephen Schwartz and More Perform Tunes, Delve into the History of RAGS at Goodspeed

Join Rebecca and David Hershkowitz as they journey to a "brand new world" in Goodspeed's reinvented Rags. Original creators Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz have teamed up with David Thompson, who has adapted Joseph Stein's book, to rework this timely and inspiring piece, running October 6 - December 10 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. In the video below, BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show, featuring star Samantha Massell and Schwartz performing tunes and more!

Directed by Rob Ruggiero, Rags features music by Charles Strouse, original book by Joseph Stein, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, revised book by David Thompson and vocal arrangements are by David Loud.

Samantha Massell will play Rebecca Hershkowitz. David Hershkowitz will be played by Connecticut native Christian Michael Camporin. Sal Russo will be played by Sean MacLaughlin. Sara Kapner will be playing Bella Cohen. Adam Heller will be playing Avram Cohen. Mitch Greenberg returns to Goodspeed as Jack Blumberg. The role of Anna Blumberg will be played by Emily Zacharias. Also returning to Goodspeed in the role of Rachel Brodsky will be Lori Wilner. David Harris will perform the role of Max Bronfman. Nathan Salstone will be playing Ben Levitowitz.

The members of the Quintet include JD Daw, Ellie Fishman, Danny Lindgren, Sarah Solie, and Jeff Williams. The swings will be Catalina Gaglioti and Giovanni DiGabriele. Gordon Beck will understudy the role of David Hershkowitz.

Goodspeed explores the grit and determination of American immigrants through this joyous reimagining of a musical by some of Broadways biggest legends. Welcome to the new world! Fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for a new life and a sense of home as the 20th century beckons. The streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope. A ravishing score by the songwriters of Annie and Wicked colors a sweeping saga of America's immigrant past. Celebrate our rich roots in Goodspeed's new adaptation of a neglected masterpiece of the musical theatre.

