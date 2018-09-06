BWW TV: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Tour Cast Talks What Makes This Show So Delicious

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is gearing up to take the show on the road! Hear what the cast and creatives have to say about what makes this musical so delicious! Check out the video below!

Broadway veteran Noah Weisberg (South Pacific, Enron, Elf, Legally Blonde) will star as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, with Henry Boshart (age 10), Collin Jeffery (age 11)and Rueby Wood (age 11), alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

They will be joined by James Young as Grandpa Joe, Amanda Rose as Mrs. Bucket, Jessica Cohen as Veruca Salt, Madeleine Doherty as Mrs. Teavee, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, Nathaniel Hackmann as Mr. Salt, Daniel Quadrino as Mike Teavee, David Samuelas Mr. Beauregarde, Brynn Williams as Violet Beauregarde, Matt Wood as Augustus Gloop.

The 36-member cast also includes Sarah Bowden, Elijah Dillehay, Alex Dreschke, Jess Fry, David R. Gordon, Chavon Hampton, Sabrina Harper, Benjamin Howes, Karen Hyland, Lily Kaufmann, David Paul Kidder, Jennifer Jill Malenke, Joe Moeller, Tanisha Moore, Claire Neumann, Caylie Rose Newcom, Joel Newsome, Kevin Nietzel, Kristin Piro, Clyde Voce, Armando Yearwood Jr., and Borris Anthony York.

For a complete list of tour dates and additional cast information, please visit: www.charlieonbroadway.com

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

With direction by Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by David Greig, choreography by Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Basil Twist, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

Related Articles