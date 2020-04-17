BWW Recap: THE GOOD FIGHT Shows the Ruff Side of the Judicial System

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

"If the federal court ignores the law, what's left?"

The newest episode of The Good Fight, "The Gang Tries to Serve a Subpoena," may be set in reality, as opposed to the season's opener, but explores how broken the judicial system is. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) returns to work after taking nine months off only to arrive at the new Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart - recently acquired by STR Laurie and run by Gavin Firth (John Larroquette). On top of redecorating and implementing pet days, Firth places Diane in charge of the firm's pro bono work. She aims to "get her mojo back" by focusing on a case involving a restaurant owner who is trying to avoid having her building bulldozed.

Diane, thinking the case will be a slam dunk, is even more thrilled when she learns she will be arguing in front of her old colleague and newly appointed federal Judge Julius Cain (Michael Boatman). Michael J. FOX returns as the opposing counsel, Louis Canning, who launches into his familiar disclaimer about his health condition that he's been delivering since his first appearance in The Good Wife. However, things quickly go downhill when Canning's client refuses to appear in court despite being subpoenaed, claiming he's too busy on the golf course. He goes as far as to write in, telling the judge to "go f*** himself." After Tucker Nugent (Lawton Paseka) is forcefully brought to the courtroom, he is TAKEN AWAY in handcuffs and place in jail for contempt.

Shortly after, Julius received "Memo 618" on his desk. Although the mysterious memo is never quite explained, he learned another federal judge received the memo and is now an Uber driver because he failed to take the hint that the elite feels they are above the law and don't need to play by the rules. Julius does in fact go against his morals and releases Nugent from jail and publicly apologizes, like Nugent requested. Diane is enraged not only that Julius is playing into Nugent, but that he went against the court's order and her client's restaurant was destroyed.

The episode continues to show unequal power balances; Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) is put on a new divorce case with THE GOOD WIFE alum, David Lee (Zach Grenier). Together, they work to represent cosmetic entrepreneur and millionaire Bianca Skye (Chasten Harmon).

Tensions begin to rise between the name partners and equity partners, who are unhappy with their pay cuts despite the name partners bringing home their large paychecks from the acquisition. Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) confront Firth about the equity partnerships being made whole - and the dogs running around their floor - all to complete compliance from Firth. In fact, gaining cooperation from the new leader of the firm seemed too easy, hinting that something large may be brewing.

Photo Credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS





