BWW Readers Name Their Favorite Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances!

We asked, and you answered! To get ready for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name their favorite Broadway performances from the parade have been their favorites in years past. Now we've compiled of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, including Mean Girls, The Prom, Anastasia, Newsies, and more. Check them all out below!

Broadway's best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy's famed flagship at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with special performances from the casts of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square.

Be ready for this year's iconic tradition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with our complete guide to the event here! And be sure to tune into our Instagram takeover from Tina's Kayla Davion for a behind-the-scenes look at the parade!

THE PROM

The Prom last year! - Kevman17 (@KevinWelge) November 26, 2019

@kjfphotography on Instagram - "Hands down THE PROM!"

@auroragansmo on Instagram - "The Prom! They made history"

@kbidad on Instagram - "The Prom because it showed the world that love is love"

NEWSIES

@stella_stineman05 on Instagram - "Newsies I remember seeing it when I was little and not knowing it, now it's my favorite show"

@mcdooley_ on Instagram - "Newsies obvi"

@theatre_and_tea on Instagram - "Newsies! King of New York"

@lily_granai on Instagram - "King of New York!!!"

ANASTASIA

Anastasia! I have to watch it every year! It will always be my favorite! - IAmaPrincess (@starsjavert) November 26, 2019

@amelia.chastain on Instagram - "Anastasia gave me chills"

@peter_pan_zhong on Instagram - "Anastasia"

@gummiclaire on Instagram - "Anastasia with their new costumes"

MEAN GIRLS

@chris_techlin on Instagram - "I loved the Mean Girls one a lot!"

@brynn_brynn on Instagram - "Mean Girls - Fearless"

@ma.ddie_17 on Instagram "Mean Girls"

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

@melissapealo on Instagram - "Spongebob!"

@gay_in_sakaar on Instagram - "Spongebob of course!!"

@isaac_the_theatre_kid on Instagram - "Spongebob, back in 2017!"

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

@_alexandrapostus on Instagram - "Once On This Island!!!"

@mstew64 on Instagram - "the Once On This Island performance"

@maiatsalik on Instagram - "Once On This Island!!!!"

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

@wyguyrj on Instagram - "DEH 2018!!!!!!!!!!!

@no.no.nopeee on Instagram - "Dear Evan Hansen"

MY FAIR LADY

@brookewidmar on Instagram - "Laura Benanti in My Fair Lady! My fav musical, so happy to see it revived! Happy tears!

@artistnplaid22 on Instagram - "Probably My Fair Lady"

CATS

@kat.marq on Instagram - "Cats"

@itshannah_ryan on Instagram - "Cats"

@juliaartist19 on Instagram - "Cats the Musical!"

HOLIDAY INN

So many to choose from! Newsies/ King of New York and Holiday Inn get my vote (I a??i?? tap, especially with jump ropes). Both are choreographic masterpieces! - Tasha Partee (@TashaPartee) November 26, 2019

@jksaxer on Instagram - "Holiday Inn!"

WICKED

@ellamj.13 on Instagram - "Wicked - One Short Day 2003"

MATILDA

@larry_2.0 on Instagram - "Matilda. Because of Lesli Margherita"

@ajones9055 on Instagram - "Matilda"

SOMETHING ROTTEN





