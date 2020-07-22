BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Star's Solo Album is Your Favorite and Why?
"Idina Menzel's I Stand album from '08 got me through a bad break-up back then. I got to meet her on her Pittsburgh stop that year & told her how important the album was to me. She called me a sweetheart. So I can die happy lol" @JaiHanyo
"Kate Rockwell's Back To My Roots because of how she made all the songs her own, and she just sings them so well." @NoaBerger7
"Ramin Karimloo "Ramin". His version of Constant Angel is like something from heaven and, I think the song, in general, is the anthem for anyone who has lost a loved one." @CiJayMorgan
"Caissie Levy "With You" iconic songs, insane voice and amazing talent!" @CeliaZagas
"Jessica Vosk- Wild and Free! She is a powerhouse and it introduced me to several Broadway songs I didn't know before. It's definitely a daily album for me!" @KatieAShaffer17
"The Good & The Bad, Anthony Ramos!!!!! He's a star." @marcela.raposo
"Leslie Odom Jr. by Leslie Odom Jr! I love the chill vibe this album has." @_selena_munson
"Blue Bird by Jasmine Cephas Jones!" @ananyasayshi
"Youth is Wasted by Reeve Carney! I don't know how I lived before I heard it." @missingnychours
"Heather Headley- Broadway My Way... she just knows how to tell a story. After hearing her rendition of some of the songs they took on a completely new meaning for me." @j.daughtry
"Norbert Leo Butz, "Girls, Girls, Girls" is an amazing album. His song choices are perfect and many are heartbreaking." Laura Johns
"Audra McDonald's "How Glory Goes" is a wonderful album, but all of her's are very very good." Trevor James Allen
"The Together Trilogy by Michael Ball & Alfie Boe." Nate Cantelmi
"Christiane Noll's "A Broadway Love Story." She takes the listener through the span of a romantic relationship via theatre hits and sleepers. Her vocals and phrasing are out of sight! A truly accomplished album/performance." Richard Reynolds
"Ben Platt 's Sing To Me Instead. His voice is just so amazing and the songs are great mood boosters for me." Montse Labarrere
