BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Star's Solo Album is Your Favorite and Why?

Twitter

"Idina Menzel's I Stand album from '08 got me through a bad break-up back then. I got to meet her on her Pittsburgh stop that year & told her how important the album was to me. She called me a sweetheart. So I can die happy lol" @JaiHanyo

"Kate Rockwell's Back To My Roots because of how she made all the songs her own, and she just sings them so well." @NoaBerger7

"Ramin Karimloo "Ramin". His version of Constant Angel is like something from heaven and, I think the song, in general, is the anthem for anyone who has lost a loved one." @CiJayMorgan

"Caissie Levy "With You" iconic songs, insane voice and amazing talent!" @CeliaZagas

"Jessica Vosk- Wild and Free! She is a powerhouse and it introduced me to several Broadway songs I didn't know before. It's definitely a daily album for me!" @KatieAShaffer17

Instagram

"The Good & The Bad, Anthony Ramos!!!!! He's a star." @marcela.raposo

"Leslie Odom Jr. by Leslie Odom Jr! I love the chill vibe this album has." @_selena_munson

"Blue Bird by Jasmine Cephas Jones!" @ananyasayshi

"Youth is Wasted by Reeve Carney! I don't know how I lived before I heard it." @missingnychours

"Heather Headley- Broadway My Way... she just knows how to tell a story. After hearing her rendition of some of the songs they took on a completely new meaning for me." @j.daughtry

Facebook

"Norbert Leo Butz, "Girls, Girls, Girls" is an amazing album. His song choices are perfect and many are heartbreaking." Laura Johns

"Audra McDonald's "How Glory Goes" is a wonderful album, but all of her's are very very good." Trevor James Allen

"The Together Trilogy by Michael Ball & Alfie Boe." Nate Cantelmi

"Christiane Noll's "A Broadway Love Story." She takes the listener through the span of a romantic relationship via theatre hits and sleepers. Her vocals and phrasing are out of sight! A truly accomplished album/performance." Richard Reynolds

"Ben Platt 's Sing To Me Instead. His voice is just so amazing and the songs are great mood boosters for me." Montse Labarrere

