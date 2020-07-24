BWW Prompts: Dream Cast Your Perfect Virtual Broadway Performance

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Find out which Broadway stars BWW readers want as part of their dream virtual performances!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Oh the things I would give to see Ben Fankhauser and Ashley Park to perform literally anything together...literally anything (but inside secretly hopes it's something by Menken or Sondheim)" @luluonstageleft

"I had to think of Ben Platt and Jeremy Jordan singing Santa Fe. I guess that would be really interesting :)" @Katzen_Klaue

"Easy. I'm bringing the OBC of Ragtime and they're singing through the whole show. and at the end, Audra McDonald is allowed to sing whatever she wants for as long as she wants." @LaurenOlarte

"Abby and Jessie Mueller. Side Show. Duh." @_kyleeMarie_

"Original cast of Chorus Line. The. Entire. Show." @JohnJhl9

Instagram

"Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Hadestown cast to sing a Wait For It/Wait For Me II mashup." @monkross

"Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones and I would love them to sing only us from Dear Evan Hansen! That would be so nice." @hamiltrash.co.uk

"I'd get Lin-Manuel Miranda and Darren Criss to write their own thing and perform it. The world would literally turn upside down. Oh my god." @_anjalimoorthy_

"Definitely the cast of Falsettos!!! I love the musical so much!! Whatever they sing I would be absolutely fine with!" @noonan5489

"Pippa Soo, Kara Lindsay, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sam Pauly, and Lindsay Mendez are singing a girl-power medley with songs from all of their most iconic roles!" @ry_the_ravenclaw

Facebook

"I would love to hear Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess sing some songs from Beauty and the Beast. Ramin singing "If I Can't Love Her" Lauren Stoner

"Ethel Merman, Pearl Bailey, Bette Midler, Carol Channing all legendary Dollys singing Before the Parade Passes By.." John Alecca

"Shoshana Bean, Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald, Carol Burnett, Raul Esparza, Zachary Levi. All of them are doing a concert version of A Little Night Music at Lincoln Center. Ready go." Evan Tait

"Judy Kuhn and David Carroll and they can sing whatever the hell the want!" Judith Morse

"Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, Karen Olivo and Robin Hurder. They would be singing songs from Moulin Rouge or various songs if their choice." Cadye Cook

