BWW Polls: Should There Be a Casino in Times Square?

SL Green Realty Corporation and Caesars Entertainment have announced a joint bid to bring a new casino to 1515 Broadway - above the Minskoff Theater, currently home to Disney's "The Lion King" on W. 44th street in Times Square.

The Broadway League has come out in strong opposition to the project, noting that, "The addition of a casino will overwhelm the already densely congested area and would jeopardize the entire neighborhood whose existence is dependent on the success of Broadway. Broadway is the key driver of tourism and risking its stability would be detrimental to the city."

However, Actors' Equity Association has come out in support of the project in a statement saying, "The proposal from the developer for a Times Square casino would be a game changer that boosts security and safety in the Times Square neighborhood with increased security staff, more sanitation equipment and new cameras. We applaud the developer's commitment to make the neighborhood safer for arts workers and audience members alike."

