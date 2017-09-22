BWW Morning Brief September 22nd, 2017: ON YOUR FEET! Tour Starts the Salsa and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017

It's official! The cast recording of the recent, highly acclaimed, sold-out Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in his Broadway debut and Tony-wining actress Annaleigh Ashford, is set for digital download and streaming release September 22 via the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group, with the CD version to be released in November.. (more...)

2) WAR PAINT Will Put its 'Best Face Forward' For the Final Time this December; Closing Announced

by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017

The new Broadway musical, WAR PAINT, which stars Broadway legends and two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole together for the first time, will play its final performance on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 8:00pm.. (more...)

3) Tony Winner Matthew Broderick to Star in FOX Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY

by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017

BWW has learned that two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick ( How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Producers, Manchester by the Sea ) will star as the narrator in FOX's live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, airing Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.. (more...)

4) Bruce Springsteen Rehearses for Upcoming Broadway Run at NJ's Monmouth University

by TV News Desk - September 21, 2017

Bruce Springsteen rehearsed for his upcoming Broadway run before an invitation-only audience at Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre on Tuesday. A spokesman for the NJ-based campus would not confirm nor deny the report.. (more...)

5) Aaron De Jesus, Nicolas Dromard, Mark Edwards and Cory Jeacoma to Star in JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway

by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, September 22) for the Tony-, Grammy- and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS, which will star Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito, Mark Edwards as Nick Massi and Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1. Performances begin Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 7pm.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-ON YOUR FEET! first national tour salsas into Buffalo today!

-Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis, Beth Malone, Laura Osnes and more lead BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY tonight at the Kennedy Center!

-The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS original cast recording is released today!

-And I OF THE STORM, starring Richard Hoehler, begins performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE tour bring down the house in this video from rehearsal!

#FridayFunday: Check out the first installment of Game Night with the Broadwaysted crew!

Set Your DVR... for Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski talking "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone and Rosalie Craig will lead COMPANY in the West End!

What we're looking forward to listening to: Amber Riley and fellow West End leading ladies Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson will release new album 'Songs From the Stage!'

Social Butterfly: We will be chatting live on Facebook with Laura Osnes next week!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brad Oscar, who turns 53 today!

Brad Oscar has appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten!, The Producers, Big Fish, Nice Work if You Can Get It, The Addams Family, Spamalot, Jekyll & Hydeand Aspects of Love. His screen credits include Ghost Town, The Producers, Smash and The Good Wife.

