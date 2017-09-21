Ladies Will Be Lunching in London! Patti LuPone & Rosalie Craig to Lead COMPANY in the West End

Ladies will be lunching in London soon!

The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye reports that WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone will star as 'Joanne' in COMPANY when it hits the West End next autumn.

The news comes on the heels of WAR PAINT's Broadway closing notice earlier today.

LuPone told the Mail she is doing the show because of Marianne Elliot, adding "She's a visionary."

She will star opposite Rosalie Craig in the musical, beginning performances at the Gielgud Theatre on September 26, 2018 via Elliott & Harper Productions.

COMPANY centers on commitment-phobe 'Bobby,' the five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends. For this production, the character of 'Bobby' will be changed to 'Bobbie' - to be played by Craig - and the "Barcelona" number will feature 'Andy' instead of 'April.'

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at elliottandharper.com, DelfontMackintosh.co.uk and by calling 0844 482 5130.

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's 1970 musical comedy was originally nominated for a record 14 Tony Awards; it won six. The first West End production opened in 1972 starring Larry Kert, Elaine Stritch, Joy Franz, and Donna McKechnie; there was a London revival in 1995 at the Donmar Warehouse, featuring Adrian Lester as the first black actor to play Bobby in a major production of the show.

Most recently seen on Broadway in WAR PAINT, Patti LuPone has also taken the New York stage in: Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); and Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).

Among her opera credits are The Ghosts of Versailles and The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (L.A. Opera; Grammy Award Winner for recordings of both productions); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonic Baroque Orchestra); and Regina (Kennedy Center).

On the big screen, she will appear in Cliffs of Freedom and has starred in The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; City by the Sea; David Mamet's Heist and State and Main; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; Driving Miss Daisy; and Witness.

Her small screen credits include: "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice nom.), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nom.), and "Life Goes On."

LuPone is a founding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company and the author of the NY Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Related Articles