Sep. 21, 2017  

Amber Riley Joins Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson for New Album 'Songs From the Stage'

Dreamgirls' Amber Riley announced on Instagram that she will be joining fellow West End leading ladies Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson for a new showtune album, Songs From the Stage.

The album, which is set to release November 17, will feature songs from Rent, Once, Hamilton, Cats, and more. The ladies will also sing songs from their recent West End performances: Riley currently stars in Dreamgirls, Janson starred in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Knight starred in The Bodyguard back in 2013.

Songs From the Stage is now available for pre order on Amazon UK here. The track listing is:

  1. One Night Only
  2. Seasons of Love
  3. I'm Every Woman
  4. (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
  5. Wind Beneath My Wings
  6. Helpless
  7. Memory
  8. Somebody To Love
  9. Falling Slowly
  10. Love Will Stand
  11. Raise the Roof
  12. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
  13. Don't Rain on my Parade
  14. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
  15. One Good Man




