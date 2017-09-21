BWW Morning Brief September 21st, 2017: THE SHOW-OFF Begins Performances, LES MISERABLES Tour Launches, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2017

La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical.. (more...)

2) Industry Editor Exclusive: The Rise and Fall of Cirque du Soleil on Broadway

by Cara Joy David, Industry Editor - September 20, 2017

The early success of Disney on Broadway led other successful entertainment companies to believe that conquering the Great White Way possibly was not that hard. But, as Warner Bros' first foray into the lead producing game, LESTAT, proved, it's not as easy as opening and tossing some money at marketing. And now, after a sole Broadway show, PARAMOUR, Cirque du Soleil has essentially shuttered its theatrical division, Cirque du Soleil Theatrical. A spokesperson for Cirque confirmed that former head Scott Zeiger is no longer with the company.. (more...)

3) YOUNGER'S 4th Season Marks Highest-Rated, Most-Watched Series in Network's History

by TV News Desk - September 20, 2017

More successful and buzzy than ever in its fourth season, TV Land's YOUNGER, starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, achieved its highest-rated and most-watched season ever in series history. (more...)

4) Get Your Golden Ticket! CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Announces New Block of Tickets On Sale Through September 2018

by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2017

Producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling) announced today a new block of tickets on sale for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory through Sunday, September 2, 2018.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief September 20th, 2017: WILLY WONKA to Sweeten Hollywood Bowl, KINKY BOOTS, and More!

by Danielle Ashley - September 20, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: WILLY WONKA to sweeten Hollywood Bowl, KINKY BOOTS announces new tour cast, and more!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Maria Friedman (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Annette O'Toole-Led THE SHOW-OFF begins performances tonight at Theatre at St. Clement's!

-National tour of LES MISERABLES launches tonight in Providence!

-BROADWAY SESSIONS celebrates swings tonight, featuring Brandon Kalm (Waitress), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), and more!

-And CLEOPATRA: The New Pop Experience begins performances tonight at Theater for the New City!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photo coverage from the TORCH SONG press day!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2001, the tryout of THE VISIT opened at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago starring Chita Rivera and John McMartin! The show finally came to Broadway in 2015 with Rivera and Roger Rees.

Photo credit: Goodman Theatre

What we're geeking out over: Beyonce made another stop on Broadway this week, this time at Disney's ALADDIN! Although she didn't have time to visit the cast, sources say "she seemed to love the show!"

What we're looking forward to listening to: Laura Osnes, Robert Cuccioli, and Josh Young on the upcoming studio cast recording of ANGELS!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Billy Porter, who turns 48 today!

Billy Porter won a Tony Award for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots, a role that he will be returning to this fall. His other Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, and Smokey Joe's Café. Off-Broadway.

In addition to appearing in the Signature Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Angels in America, he was seen in The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (Public Theater), Birdie Blue (Second Stage Theatre), Songs for a New World (WPA Theater), King Lear and The Further Adventures of Hedda Gabler (both for Exit, Pursued by A Bear), as well as his one-man show, Ghetto Superstar.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

