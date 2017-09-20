BWW Morning Brief September 20th, 2017: WILLY WONKA to Sweeten Hollywood Bowl, KINKY BOOTS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017

John Stamos will join forces with Weird Al Yankovic in a live-in-concert production of the Warner Bros' film, Broadway adaptation, and Roald Dahl classic novel CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. T. (more...)

2) JERSEY BOYS Songwriter Judy Parker Gaudio Dies at Age 79

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017

The entertainment industry mourns the death of songwriter and actress Judy Parker Gaudio, (age 79). Gaudio, the writer of Billboard chart-topping songs and Broadway hits, passed away peacefully from respiratory complications on Thursday, her husband Bob Gaudio confirmed.. (more...)

3) BC/EFA Announces Special Auction for Opening Night Front Row Seats to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017

Bruce Springsteen, Jujamcyn Theaters and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS have joined forces to provide help for the most vulnerable among us.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Broadway's Jordan Fisher, Debbie Gibson Wow Judges On DANCING WITH THE STARS' Season Premiere

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold danced the Tango to There's? ?Nothing? ?Holdin'? ?Me? ?Back by Shawn? ?Mendes on last night's Season 25 premiere of DANCING WITH THE STARS.. (more...)

5) Everybody Say Yeah! Casting Announced for KINKY BOOTS National Tour

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017

TROIKA Entertainment has announced the complete cast for the National Tour of the smash-hit musical, KINKY BOOTS.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Michael C. Hall (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Broadway Green Alliance's fall 2017 E-Waste Collection Drive takes place in Duffy Square today!

-BLAMED: AN ESTABLISHED FICTION ends its run off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse tonight.

-Doric Wilson's STREET THEATER launches TOSOS' 2017-18 season tonight!

-And Adam Wyeth's APARTMENT BLOCK begins performances tonight at 124 Bank Street Theater!

BWW Exclusive: Watch WAITRESS star Drew Gehling try out some 'Bad Ideas' on the latest episode of TURNING THE TABLES!

Set Your DVR... for THE COLOR PURPLE's Jennifer Hudson, who is talking the new season of The Voice on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: PRINCE OF BROADWAY has announced that it will be extending through 10/29!

What we're watching: Check out this video from the latest Broadway Sessions!

Social Butterfly: LOVE NEVER DIES shared via Twitter a behind-the scenes look of transforming The Stanley Theatre!

As we edge ever closer to the first North American tour of #LoveNeverDies, join us as we transform The Stanley Theatre in Utica. pic.twitter.com/APPSL2ZjQK - Love Never Dies (@loveneverdies) September 19, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kristen Johnston, who turns 50 today!

Kristen Johnston is most famous for her role as Sally Solomon in the television series 3rd Rock from the Sun. Johnston made her professional stage debut with New York's Atlantic Theater Company, where she appeared in such productions as As You Like It, Girl's Talk, Stage Door, Author's Voice, Portrait of a Woman, and RoseMary For Remembrance. In addition to her stage and film career, she also teaches at the Atlantic Acting School in NYC.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles