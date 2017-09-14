BWW Morning Brief September 14th, 2017: TIME AND THE CONWAYS Begins Previews, FROZEN Opens in Denver, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Acclaimed Australian musical theatre star, Anna O'Byrne, will take the role of Laura Fairlie in the first ever revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony and Olivier Award-nominated musical, The Woman in White.. (more...)

2) John Lithgow to Bring the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway This Winter

Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Staci Levine, has announced the Broadway return of beloved stage and screen star John Lithgow in John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, directed by Daniel Sullivan.. (more...)

3) Brian Ray Norris and Wesley Taylor Join Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

The producers of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway have just announced full casting for the Broadway production atThe Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway - Broadway at 47th Street). Preview performances begin Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th. For tickets visit SpongeBobBroadway.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 877-250-2929.. (more...)

4) Mitchell Hunt and Tom Berkeley to Star in the 25th Anniversary Production of THE TAILOR-MADE MAN

The Tailor-Made Man, the powerful true story about the Hollywood studio system and its hypocrisy and the star who gave up everything for the man he loved, is to get a 25th anniversary production in London.. (more...)

5) HAMILTON's Christopher Jackson to Perform During EMMY's 'In Memoriam' Segment

Top television talent have been added to the list of presenters for the 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, to be broadcast LIVE from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM live PT) on the CBS Television Network. In addition, it was announced that Tony Award winner Christopher Jackson (HAMILTON) will perform a touching In Memoriam tribute during the show.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-TIME AND THE CONWAYS, starring Elizabeth McGovern, begins previews tonight!

-FROZEN officially opens tonight at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts!

-GREAT COMET's Josh Groban headlines benefit for The Broad Stage!

-New Temptations musical AIN'T TOO PROUD opens at Berkeley Rep!

-And the Yiddish world premiere of Ionesco's RHINOCEROS opens tonight at the Castillo Theatre!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Richard Ridge hangs with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Michael Park & Jennifer Laura Thompson!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2015, Nicole Kidman made her return to the stage in Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51 at the Noel Coward Theatre!

Photo credit: Johan Persson

What we're geeking out over: The cast of A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Off-Broadway has been announced!

What we're watching: Jennifer Nettles puts a country spin on 'No Good Deed' in WICKED's #OutOfOz series!

Social Butterfly: BWW's Alexa Criscitiello breaks down Broadway's new viral social media trend: the music video!

