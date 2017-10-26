BWW Morning Brief October 26th, 2017: M. BUTTERFLY Spreads its Wings, THE RED SHOES Dances to NYC, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by last night's TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and joined The Roots for an improv HAMILTON-style freestyle about an audience member's life.. (more...)

2) The Phantom Returns! Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES Tour Opens Tonight in Detroit

by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, makes its North American premiere TONIGHT - Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals with Bryan Cranston, Michelle Dockery, and Cast of NETWORK at National Theatre

by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2017

First chance to buy Network tickets through Friday Rush is this Friday 27 October. Performances start on Saturday 4 November. BroadwayWorld brings you an inside look at rehearsals for Network below!. (more...)

4) Ann Harada, Julius Thomas III, Ginna Le Vine, Jillian Gottlieb and More to Star in THE NEW WORLD Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse

by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2017

The Bucks County Playhouse presents THE NEW WORLD, with music by Gary Adler, lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz, and book by Regina Decicco & L.F. Turner, directed by Stafford Arima, with choreography by Lorin Latarro. Performances begin November 7 and run through December 2, 2017.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Gets Tap-Happy in Rehearsal at D.C.'s Signature Theatre

by BroadwayWorld TV - October 25, 2017

Signature Theatre will present the Gershwins' & Ken Ludwig's musical comedy Crazy For You. This new production will be directed by Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles) with choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Broadway's Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas). Crazy for You will run from November 7, 2017 - January 14, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal in the video below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Chad Austin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-M. BUTTERFLY spreads its wings and opens tonight at the Cort Theatre!

-THE RED SHOES tour begins its NYC engagement at the New York City Center tonight!

-Performances begin for YOHEN at East West Players, starring Danny Glover and June Angela!

-Lesli Margherita and PJ Griffith lead A SCYTHE OF TIME in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Melissa Errico, Chris Hoch, Tony Roberts and more will star in today's NYC reading of new musical LOVE IS BLIND!

-And THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW begins its Halloween celebration tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Go backstage at Arena Stage's THE PAJAMA GAME in Blakely Slaybaugh's Instagram story takeover!

Set Your DVR for...Michael Cerveris guest starring as 'Professor Pyg' on GOTHAM tonight!

Image courtesy of FOX

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2014, Sting's THE LAST SHIP opened at the Neil Simon Theatre! Watch their performance from the 2014 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

What we're geeking out over: Ana Gasteyer has joined the cast of Fox's A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

What we're watching: Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Michael Arden and more talk Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

Social Butterfly: In yesterday's BroadwayWorld Live, LEGALLY BLONDE's Laura Bell Bundy recreated one of the most iconic lines in the show!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Anthony Rapp, who turns 46 today!

Photo credit: Linda Lenzi

An actor since the age of six, Rapp has appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Precious Sons, Rent, Six Degrees of Separation, The Little Prince and the Aviator, and the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. His films include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles