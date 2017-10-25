Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals with Bryan Cranston, Michelle Dockery, and Cast of NETWORK at National Theatre

First chance to buy Network tickets through Friday Rush is this Friday 27 October. Performances start on Saturday 4 November. BroadwayWorld brings you an inside look at rehearsals for Network below!

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when the ratings soar, the Network seizes on their new found populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.

Network depicts a dystopian media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and horrifying by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976. Now, Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) and director Ivo Van Hove (Hedda Gabler) bring his masterwork to the stage for the first time, with Bryan Cranston (All the Way, for which he won the Tony for Best Actor, Breaking Bad and Trumbo for which he was nominated for an Oscar) in the role of Howard Beale.

The cast also includes Charles Babalola, Tobi Bamtefa, Ed Begley, Alex Bonney, Tom Challenger, Richard Cordery, Isabel Della-Porta, Michelle Dockery, Kit Downes, Ian Drysdale, Michael Elwyn, Caroline Faber, RoBert Gilbert, Pete Harden, Douglas Henshall, Tom Hodgkins, Tunji Kasim, AnDrew Lewis, Beverley Longhurst, Evan Milton, Stuart Nunn, Rebecca Omogbehin, Patrick Poletti, Danny Szam, Paksie Vernon and Matthew Wright.

Set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D'Huys, music and sound by Eric Sleichim and creative associate Krystian Lada.

Photo credit: Jan Versweyveld

