Melissa Errico, Chris Hoch, Tony Roberts and More Set for NYC Reading of New Musical LOVE IS BLIND

A private industry reading of the new musical Love is Blind will be presented Thursday, October 26, 2017 at The Loft at 511.

The new musical is based on the novel Camera Obscura by the great Russian writer, Vladimir Nabokov, best known in America for his novel Lolita. Love is Blind has book by Vladimir Gandelsman and Robert Armin, lyrics by Robert Armin, and music by acclaimed Russian composer Alexander Zhurbin. A different version of this story, with the same score, has been running in Moscow under the title, Lips, for 15 years.

Love is Blind is a multi-layered, musical dramady set in 1931 Europe, about a married middle-aged art critic who finds himself irresistibly drawn into an affair with a much younger woman, who herself is dallying with a famous American cartoonist. Overseeing all this is the playwright and producer who manipulates the strings of his created characters.

The reading will be directed by Joe Barros, with music direction by Alberto Nevada Lozano, with a cast that includes Tony Roberts (Xanadu), Melissa Errico (White Christmas), Chris Hoch (War Paint), Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale), Brooklyn Shuck (Matilda), Tony Triano (Hello, Dolly! tour), Hannah Rose DeFlumeri (Bullets Over Broadway), Sage Melcher, Helen White, and Michael Yeshion. John Albert Harris is the stage manager.

This reading is made possible by the support of New York Theatre Barn and Warner/Chappell Music.

For more information, contact loveisblindmusical@gmail.com

