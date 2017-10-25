The Phantom Returns! Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES Tour Opens Tonight in Detroit

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, makes its North American premiere TONIGHT - Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017.

In Detroit to celebrate the show's North American premiere, Andrew Lloyd Webber (Composer) and Glenn Slater (Book & Lyrics) will join the company for the curtain call at the Fisher Theater immediately following the opening night performance.

Love Never Dies is a dazzling new production, which takes audiences on a thrilling rollercoaster ride of intrigue, obsession and romance. Audiences will seduced by the beautiful; sometimes magical and poetic; sometimes joyful; and occasionally melancholic score. Don't miss this magnificent continuation of one of the world's greatest love stories.

The new touring production reflects an extensive re-working of the material by an Australian creative team for the original Australian premiere in 2011. Described by Chris Boyd in The Australian as "The best thing Lloyd Webber has written in the quarter century since The Phantom of the Opera.

Directed by Simon Phillips (Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical) with new set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by 2011 Astaire Awards winner Graeme Murphy, lighting design by Nick Schlieper and sound design by Mick Potter, the show is one of the few instances of a major West End musical being given a complete makeover for subsequent productions.

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and The Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. In this new, electrically charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine accepts an invitation to travel from Paris to New York to perform at a renowned opera house. Christine's marriage to Raoul is suffering at the hands of his drinking and gambling and they desperately need the financial rewards that America can give them.

In a final bid to win back Christine's love, The Phantom lures her, Raoul, and their young son Gustave, from Manhattan to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island - not knowing what is in store for them.

Since its premiere in 2010, Love Never Dies has enjoyed productions worldwide in London, Australia, Denmark, Japan and Germany, as well as multiple recordings including a concept album and a London cast recording. A DVD release of the Australian production has delighted fans globally, and now the North American tour brings the musical to the US for the first time.

2017-2018 TOUR DATES

Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre - October 17-29, 2017

Durham, NC - Durham PAC - October 31-November 5, 2017

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center - November 7-19, 2017

Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center - November 21-26, 2017

Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater - November 28-December 3, 2017

Ft. Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall - December 5-10, 2017

Tampa, FL - Straz Center - December 12-17, 2017

Providence, RI - Providence PAC - December 26-31, 2017

Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center - January 2-7, 2018

Cleveland, OH - State Theatre - January 9-28, 2018

Boston, MA - Boston Opera House - January 30-February 11, 2018

Chicago, IL - Cadillac Palace Theatre - February 14-March 4, 2018

San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for Performing Arts - March 13-18, 2018

Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center - March 20-25, 2018

San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre - March 27-April 1, 2018

Los Angeles, CA - Pantages Theatre - May 8-13, 2018

Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts - April 24-May 5, 2018

Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - May 8-13, 2018

Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium - May 15-20, 2018

Hartford, CT - The Bushnell - May 29-June 3, 2018

Buffalo, NY - Shea's Performing Arts Center - June 5-10, 2018

Greenville, SC - Peace Center - June 12-17, 2018

Nashville, TN - TPAC - June 19-24, 2018

Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre - June 26-July 1, 2018

Houston, TX - Hobby Center - July 17-22, 2018

Dallas, TX - Music Hall - July 23-August 5, 2018

Ft. Worth, TX - Bass Performance Hall - August 7-12, 2018

Kansas City, KS - Kansas City Starlight Theatre - August 14-19, 2018

Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater - September 11-16, 2018

Additional cities to be announced!

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

