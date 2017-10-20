BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today that Lee Pace will play the role of 'Joe Pitt' alongside the previously announced Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield in the National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of LOVE NEVER DIES On Tour?

by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, makes its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017.. (more...)

3) Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis to Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL at (le) Poisson Rouge

by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical - the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble - has announced the cast for its ten-week engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) this fall.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Jennifer Holliday Visits West End DREAMGIRLS!

by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

It was a starry night last night at Dreamgirls in the West End as Effie White's past, present and future met at London's Savoy Theatre. See a photograph below of Jennifer Holliday visiting the show!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Andrew Lloyd Webber Visits LOVE NEVER DIES in Detroit

by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber joined the cast of the national tour of Love Never Dies on stage last night, October 18, 2017, at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI, where it will play through October 29, 2017. The official tour opening night is October 25, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos of his visit below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Deidre Goodwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Alex Brightman stars in tonight's reading of THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES at The Dixon Place Lounge!

-A COMEDY OF TENORS, starring Jennifer Cody and more, opens tonight at Pioneer Theatre Company!

-Darren Donohue's DUAL CATS WITH ONE CRAYFISH gets reading today at Irish Rep!

-MONSTERSONGS rock album is released today on Broadway Records!

-Pan Asian Rep stages reading of new play FULFILLMENT tonight!

-And THE OLD SETTLER launches 46th season at The Billie Holiday Theatre tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Industry editor Cara Joy David raises the question of 'What Ever Happened to Broadway 4D?'

#FridayFunday: Watch Rachel Bloom channel Eminem and more in the CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND season opening, premiering tonight!

Set Your DVR... for SHE LOVES ME tonight on PBS' fall lineup!

What we're geeking out over: This first look at Steven Pasquale and more in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK!

What we're watching: These highlights from THE PRINCE OF EGYPT musical at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda channels his inner Don Quixote lip syncing all the roles in Man of La Mancha!

Live lip sync musical theater--Man Of La Mancha finale https://t.co/OGfv04pq5a - Lin-Unwell Mirandead (@Lin_Manuel) October 19, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles