WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!

Oct. 20, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More! Breaking News: Lee Pace Joins ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today that Lee Pace will play the role of 'Joe Pitt' alongside the previously announced Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield in the National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More! Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of LOVE NEVER DIES On Tour?
by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, makes its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More! Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis to Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL at (le) Poisson Rouge
by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical - the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble - has announced the cast for its ten-week engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) this fall.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More! Photo Flash: Jennifer Holliday Visits West End DREAMGIRLS!
by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

It was a starry night last night at Dreamgirls in the West End as Effie White's past, present and future met at London's Savoy Theatre. See a photograph below of Jennifer Holliday visiting the show!. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More! Photo Flash: Andrew Lloyd Webber Visits LOVE NEVER DIES in Detroit
by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber joined the cast of the national tour of Love Never Dies on stage last night, October 18, 2017, at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI, where it will play through October 29, 2017. The official tour opening night is October 25, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos of his visit below!. (more...)

BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Deidre Goodwin
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Alex Brightman stars in tonight's reading of THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES at The Dixon Place Lounge!

-A COMEDY OF TENORS, starring Jennifer Cody and more, opens tonight at Pioneer Theatre Company!

-Darren Donohue's DUAL CATS WITH ONE CRAYFISH gets reading today at Irish Rep!

-MONSTERSONGS rock album is released today on Broadway Records!

-Pan Asian Rep stages reading of new play FULFILLMENT tonight!

-And THE OLD SETTLER launches 46th season at The Billie Holiday Theatre tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Industry editor Cara Joy David raises the question of 'What Ever Happened to Broadway 4D?'

BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!

#FridayFunday: Watch Rachel Bloom channel Eminem and more in the CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND season opening, premiering tonight!

Set Your DVR... for SHE LOVES ME tonight on PBS' fall lineup!

BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!

What we're geeking out over: This first look at Steven Pasquale and more in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK!

BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!
Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

What we're watching: These highlights from THE PRINCE OF EGYPT musical at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda channels his inner Don Quixote lip syncing all the roles in Man of La Mancha!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author Danielle Ashley

Danielle Ashley Danielle, originally from Massachusetts, currently resides in Orlando, FL. She graduated from Liberty University with a BS in Business Administration: Marketing in 2015. Danielle has (read more...)

  • BWW Morning Brief October 20th, 2017: SHE LOVES ME on PBS, A COMEDY OF TENORS, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief October 19th, 2017: TORCH SONG Opens, Broadway Unites for Puerto Rico, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief October 18th, 2017: FIRE Opens Off-Broadway and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief October 17th, 2017 - WAITRESS Tour, OFFICE HOUR Off-Broadway and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief October 16th, 2017 - Galas, Benefits and Readings, Oh My!
  • BWW Morning Brief October 13th, 2017: FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL, GAME OF THRONES, and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com