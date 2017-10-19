Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis to Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL at (le) Poisson Rouge

Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical - the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble - has announced the cast for its ten-week engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) this fall.

The musical will star Lauren Zakrin (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; Rock of Ages) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) as Sebastian, Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages, Wicked) as Annette, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown) as Cecile, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Blaine, Brian Muller ("The Good Wife") as Greg, and Matthew Griffin (The New Yorkers at Encores!) as Ronald. The casting of Mrs. Caldwell will be announced on a later date.

Set to the greatest pop and rock hits of the '90s and songs from the film's iconic soundtrack, Cruel Intentions: The Musical features immersive stage direction by Lindsey Rosin and choreography by Jennifer Weber (KPOP, The Hip Hop Nutcracker), with Music Supervision and arrangements by Zach Spound.

The production begins previews Friday, November 17, 2017, and celebrates its official opening night on Monday, December 11.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl -and anyone who gets in their way- they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love. This new musical is a full-on '90s throwback to when email was only for "geeks and pedophiles" and rosaries were more than a fashion statement. Featuring your favorite nostalgia-inducing hits like, "Lovefool," "Just A Girl," "Only Happy When It Rains," "Colorblind," and - of course - "Bittersweet Symphony." Don't miss the most intoxicating musical in Manhattan. Your reputation depends on it.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical is produced by Eva Price and Sucker Love Productions, and features Costume Stylist Tilly Grimes, Sound Design by Robert Bradley,Lighting Design by Daniel Kent and Props Design by Carolyn Mraz. The show debuted at The Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles in 2015, where it ran for 38 sold-out performances, before being remounted for a second sold-out run at LA's Prospect Theatre in November 2016. In spring 2017, it made its New York premiere for a limited "pop-up" engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge, where it was a sold-out smash success.

Roger Kumble's film Cruel Intentions - a sexy, modern-day telling of the classic 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos - was produced by NeAl Moritz and released by Columbia Pictures on March 5, 1999, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, Eric Mabius, Sean PatRick Thomas and Christine Baranski. In addition to being an immediate box office hit, Cruel Intentions went on to carve itself a permanent spot in the pop culture lexicon. Rated the "#1 90s Teen Movie" by Buzzfeed and the "#1 Sexiest Thriller of All Time" by Bustle, Cruel Intentions is "still as enormously entertaining" as ever more than 15 years after its release, according to Entertainment Weekly, "thanks to an uncommonly sharp script, a killer soundtrack, and, most importantly, an impeccable cast."

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Alex Boniello (Blaine Tuttle) recently starred as the Voice of Moritz in Deaf West Theatre's Tony-nominated revival of Spring Awakening (Astaire nomination, Broadway.com Audience Choice nomination). Other credits include the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street (This American Life/BAM), Stilyagi (Vassar/NYSAF), Million Dollar Quartet (Papermill Playhouse), Cruel Intentions the Musical (LPR),Brooklynite (Vineyard Theater), Here's Hoover! (Abrons Arts Center), I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center), and the national tour of Green Day's American Idiot. Select TV: Marvel's "Jessica Jones," "Happyish" "Welcome to Greenpoint" "Saturday Night Live." Film: Alt Space, Contest, Detachment. @AlexBoniello

Matthew Griffin (Ronald Clifford) Matthew is thrilled to be joining the cast of Cruel Intentions: The Musical. He has most recently been seen in the New York City Center's production of: Encores!The New Yorkers. Further theatre credits include: Beauty and the Beast, Dreamgirls, Sweet Charity, and Much Ado About Nothing.The arts have also led him to perform shows in various cities in the U.S., South Korea, Ecuador, and France. Am immeasurable thank you to God, my amazing family, CITSTS, Yvonne, Professional Artists, and Henry Russell Bergstein!

Brian Muller (Greg McConnell) Brian is thrilled to be rejoining the Cruel Intentions team! He was most recently seen as Officer Grossman in HBO's The Deuce opposite James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Other TV credits include: The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Elementary and Chicago P.D. He has also worked at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. Instagram/Twitter: @bmulls327

Constantine Rousouli (Sebastian Valmont) is ecstatic to be reprising the role of Sebastian Valmont. He has been with the show from the very beginning and is extremely grateful to be able to share it with NYC. TV: "How To Be A Vampire" (CW Seed) PBS special Broadway at the White House. Broadway: Wicked (Fiyero) Hairspray (Link Larkin) GHOST (Sam Wheat u/s). National Tours/Regional: Legally Blonde(Nikos/Padamadan, u/s Warner Huntington III) HAIR (Hollywood Bowl). Love to his parents, family and friends!

Jessie Shelton (Cecile Caldwell) recently starred opposite Jonathan Groff in Two-Up's 36 Questions Podcast. Theatre highlights include Hadestown (NYTW), Futurity (SohoRep, Ars Nova), The Black Crook(Abrons), Lady Han (Incubator), The Skin Of OurTeeth (TFANA). Film/Media: Feast of the Epiphany, and the recently released Hadestown original cast live album. Ed: CMU, MXAT, RITL. Thanks to Teresa, Frankie, Kym and Andy. Love to M&P and Maya most of all.

Carrie St. Louis (Annette Hargrove) Broadway: Wicked (Glinda), Rock of Ages (Sherrie). National Tours: Wicked (Glinda) and the Original Las Vegas company of Rock of Ages (Sherrie). Regional: Justin Love(Amanda Bell, world premiere), The Fix (Deborah, West Coast premiere). Her solo show, Something Good, has been playing to sell-out crowds at NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below and Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. Graduate of USC's Thornton School of Music. Love to Ted & Rachel, Innovative, and my wonderful family and friends. @carriestlouis

Lauren Zakrin (Kathryn Merteuill) was most recently seen on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 as the understudy for Natasha and Sonya, and the assistant Dance Captain. Other credits include Sherrie in Rock of Ages on Broadway, the understudy for Glinda on the First National Tour of Wicked, Sandy on the Grease First National Tour, and the Elle Woods understudy on the Legally Blonde First National Tour. Regionally Lauren has been seen as Brooke in Surf: the Musical in Vegas, and Elle Woods at both the MUNY in St. Louis, and Sacramento Music Circus. Lauren was also a finalist on MTV's Legally Blonde: The Search for the next Elle Woods. www.laurenashleyzakrin.com @laurenzakrin

Lindsey Rosin (Co-Creator/Director) is a professional writer/director/producer and fourth generation Los Angeles native. She is currently writing a feature film for Netflix and developing original one-hour TV projects with ABC Signature Studios and Freeform. She has recently written (or co-written) television pilots for NBC, CBS, MTV, Lionsgate, CBS Studios, Keshet Studios, and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Lindsey began her writing career as a playwright, having won numerous young playwriting competitions. Lindsey's debut novel, Cherry, was published by Simon Pulse in 2016 and has since been published internationally in the U.K., Italy, Spain and France. Lindsey is currently developing her novel into a musical. @lindseyrosin

Jordan Ross (Co-Creator) is a writer/producer from the suburbs of Philadelphia. He is currently writing for E!'s The Royals. After graduating from Temple University in 2010, he relocated to Los Angeles upon optioning his first screenplay, Rock Way, to Dolphin Entertainment. He spent three years as executive assistant to Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, the creative minds behind El Rey's Matador, MTV's Scream, and ABC's upcoming series, The Crossing. Last year, he co-executive produced/co-wrote NBC's Cruel Intentions television pilot and debuted an indie/alternative jukebox musical based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel/film, A Walk To Remember, which he directed.

Jennifer Weber (Choreographer) Credits include: KPOP (Ars Nova), Stockholm (Stageworks, Hudson), PBS's Odd Squad Live! (National Tour). Direction/Choreography: The Hip Hop Nutcracker (annual holiday tour) Decadancetheatre (Jacob's Pillow, The Apollo, Kennedy Center, London's Southbank Center, New York City Center, and The Stanislavsky Music Theatre, Moscow). Commercial direction/choreography: Marc Jacobs, CK2, American Express, Ulta, L'Oreal, Reebok, and Philosophy. Weber also directed the 2016 and 2017 national tours of Lifetime's Bring It Live! jenniferwebernyc.com.

Zach Spound (Music Director) is a writer, actor, and composer. He has been the music director, orchestrator, and arranger of Cruel Intentions: The Musical since its inception in 2015. He was a featured songwriter at the 2016 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project in Chicago, was a winner of the 2016 NMI/Disney New Voices contest, and is currently developing his first full-length musical, LEAP. His music has also been heard at 54 Below as part of "FutureFest." As an actor, credits include Once (South Coast Repertory), Murder For Two (Geffen Playhouse), and Floyd Collins (La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts).

Eva Price (Producer) is a Tony Award-winning producer whose credits include over 15 Broadway plays, musicals, and concerts. She is a member of The Broadway League's Board of Governors and was named one of Crain's NY 40 Under Forty Rising Business Stars. Current and notable productions include: Dear Evan Hansen (6 Tony Awards); On Your Feet! (The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan); Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!; Peter and the Starcatcher (5 Tony Awards); Colin Quinn Long Story Short (directed by Jerry Seinfeld); Annie (Tony-Nominated Musical Revival); The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino (Tony-Nominated Play Revival); Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking; The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth); as well as several solo shows and critically acclaimed concerts starring The Temptations & The Four Tops; Kathy Griffin; Lewis Black; and Hershey Felder. Recent off-Broadway projects include the Drama Desk-nominated Found (Atlantic Theater Company & Philadelphia Theater Company); Benjamin Scheuer's award-winning The Lion (Drama Desk winner, Off-West End winner for Best Musical); and Bess Wohl's critically acclaimed Small Mouth Sounds. International and Touring Credits include: The Hip Hop Nutcracker, featuring Rap Icon Kurtis Blow, Carefree: Dancin' with Fred and Ginger (Directed/Choreographed by Tony Winner Warren Carlyle), as well as The Magic School Bus, Live! The Climate Challenge; Ella, a bio musical about the life and music of Ella Fitzgerald; 'S Wonderful: The New Gershwin Musical; Tomie dePaola's Strega Nona The Musical, Irving Berlin's I Love A Piano (National Tour and Japan), The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Private Jokes, Public Places (London). For five years Eva worked as an assignment editor and coordinating producer for special projects at ABC News, spending her last year producing and reporting on stories relating to Broadway for ABCNEWS.COM. Upcoming: Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill.

