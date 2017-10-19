Photo Flash: Jennifer Holliday Visits West End DREAMGIRLS!

It was a starry night last night at Dreamgirls in the West End as Effie White's past, present and future met at London's Savoy Theatre. See a photograph below of Jennifer Holliday visiting the show!

Jennifer Holliday, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Effie in the original production of DREAMGIRLS, stopped by the Savoy to meet Amber Riley, who kicked off the London revival to great acclaim, as well as the recently announced trio of powerhouse actresses who will share the role from 20 November 2017: Moya Angela, Marisha Wallace and Karen Mav. Meet your new Effies here!

Asmeret Ghebremichael will continue to play Lorrell Robinson in the London cast, with Joe Aaron Reid continuing in the role of Curtis Taylor Jr. Joining them will be Broadway actress Brennyn Lark as Deena Jones, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Jimmy Early, Durone Stokes as C.C. White, Delroy Brown as Marty and Kimmy Edwards as Michelle Morris.

Sonia Friedman Productions also recently announced that the hit UK production will extend booking through to 2 June, 2018.

See the Effies past, present and future below!

