Breaking News: Lee Pace Joins ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway

Producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today that Lee Pace will play the role of "Joe Pitt" alongside the previously announced Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield in the National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes.

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, directed by Marianne Elliott, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, October 30 at 10AM EST by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

In a joint statement, Mr. Levy and Mr. Roth said, "Lee Pace is one of the finest actors of his generation. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Broadway production and to our company of extraordinary artists."

Lee Pace was last seen on Broadway in Larry Kramer's seminal, Tony Award-winning play, The Normal Heart. He starred in the Off-Broadway production Small Tragedy, which garnered him an Outstanding Actor Lucille Lortel Award nomination, as well as in the two-character play Guardians for which he was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award. As a member of Group 30 in Juilliard's Drama Division, Pace starred in multiple school productions of Romeo & Juliet, Richard II and Julius Caesar. On screen, he was most recently seen in the box office blockbuster, Guardians of the Galaxy as the intergalactic villain Ronan the Accuser, and in Peter Jackson's The Hobbittrilogy as the Elf King Thranduil. On the small screen, Pace is most notable for his starring role in Bryan Fuller's award-winning and critically-acclaimed series "Pushing Daisies," for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor. Pace has just wrapped the fourth and final season of AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire." His breakout role in the Sundance hit Soldier's Girl earned him a Gotham Award, as well as his first nomination for a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award. The Peabody Award-winning film followed the true story of a transgendered woman dating a U.S. soldier. His other film credits include Doug McGrath's Truman Capote memoir/biography Infamous opposite Toby Jones, Sandra Bullock and Daniel Craig; Robert De Niro's CIA drama The Good Shepherd opposite Matt Damon; visionary director Tarsem Singh's The Fall, which premiered at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival; Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day opposite Amy Adams and Frances McDormand; the Tom Ford directorial debut A Single Man opposite Colin Firth and Julianne Moore; Max Winkler's Ceremony opposite Uma Thurman; Steven Spielberg's Lincoln; and the nomadic vampire Garrett in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2. Born in Oklahoma, Pace began his acting career at the Alley Theatre in Houston before training at the Juilliard School.

This strictly limited, 18-week engagement will begin performances at The Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street) on Friday, February 23, 2018, with an official opening on Sunday, March 25 . Starring two-time Tony Award® winner Nathan Lane and Academy Award® and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, the cast of Angels in America will also feature fellow original National Theatre cast members Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. Two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) directs. Elliott & Harper, the new production company set up by Marianne Elliott and Chris Harper, joins as a producer on the show.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy® and the Golden Globe® Awards for Best Miniseries.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Ian MacNeil (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Nicky Gillibrand (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award winner Adrian Sutton (Music), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (Sound Design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell(Puppetry Designers), Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director and Movement), Robby Graham (Movement), and Chris Fisher (Illusions).

Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

For additional information, please visit www.angelsbroadway.com.

