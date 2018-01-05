BWW Morning Brief January 5th, 2018: Ben Platt and Patti LuPone's Broadway GRAMMY Tribute, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018

Patti LuPone, who will reprise her 1981 GRAMMY performance of 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina,' and 'Dear Evan Hansen's' currently nominated Ben Platt, performing a classic from 'West Side Story' in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.. (more...)

2) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tours to Seattle January 2019, Full Line Up for Broadway at The Paramount

by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018

The 2018/2019 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount season brings another year of extraordinary entertainment to The Paramount Theatre, with a schedule full of classic, familiar titles and brand new, award-winning productions.. (more...)

3) Afternoon Update: Winter Storm Grayson Blankets NYC But the Shows Must Go On!

by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Grayson is here, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in his wake.. (more...)

4) THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack to Hit No. 1 on Billboard 200

by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018

Billboard reports that the soundtrack to the musical film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, is heading to the No. 1 spot on next week's Billboard 200 albums chart.. (more...)

5) Stephen Spinella Will Lead Berkeley Rep's ANGELS IN AMERICA

by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced the full cast and creative team for Tony Kushner's Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Chad Austin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-DISCO PIGS, starring Evanna Lynch of Harry Potter, begins performances tonight at Irish Rep!

-Christine Toy Johnson and Bobby Cronin present a sneak peek of new musical TILL SOON, ANNIE tonight!

-Motus Theater Company's PANORAMA opens at La MaMa tonight, as part of Under the Radar Festival!

-LITERATI, a parody show about author readings, runs one night only at Caveat tonight, featuring Matt Rogers, Desi Domo, Woody Fu, and Priya Patel

-The 20th edition of Transplants Comedy Show heads to QED tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out the newest episode of our exclusive podcast 'Behind the Curtain' which discusses KWAMINA, APPLAUSE, and more! Listen here.

What we're geeking out over: Andrew Lloyd Webber has penned a new tune for the CATS film!

What we're listening to: Still snowed in from yesterday's storm? Cuddle up with BroadwayWorld's snow day playlist! Listen here,

Social Butterfly: Baz Bamigboye has tweeted that Liam Steel will choreograph COMPANY on the West End, which will feature Patti LuPone.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles