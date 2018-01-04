THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack to Hit No. 1 on Billboard 200

Billboard reports that the soundtrack to the musical film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, released on Dec. 8 through Atlantic Records, is heading to the No. 1 spot on next week's Billboard 200 albums chart. Industry forecasters are predicting that the album may earn more than 80,000 equivalent album units in the week ending January 4th, making it the first chart-topping soundtrack since the list dated March 4, 2017. That week, 'Fifty Shades Darker' took over the top spot.

The soundtrack to THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, featuring original songs by Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND), debuted at No. 71 on the Billboard 200 dated Dec. 30, 2017. The following week, it moved up the charts to No. 63 before leaping to No. 5 following the movie's U.S. theatrical release on Dec. 20th.

The album features music by the film's stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya. The movie has currently earned over $58 million at the U.S. and Canada box office through Jan. 2 and has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards, including a nod for best original song - motion picture - Pasek and Paul's "This Is Me."



The top 10 of the new Jan. 13, 2018-dated Billboard 200 chart is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard's websites on Sunday, Jan. 7.





Related Articles