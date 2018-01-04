AM Report: Winter Storm Grayson Blankets NYC But the Shows Must Go On!

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Grayson is here, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in his wake. Check back throughout the day for updates!

Broadway and off-Broadway closures:

The Broadway League released the following statement:

As of now, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled today. For information about returns and exchanges, please contact your point of purchase. Check https://t.co/zXOmTWDkjv for updates. - The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) January 4, 2018

Transit:

From MTA:

As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) service region readies for a winter storm that is forecast to drop as many as 12 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, the MTA has made storm preparations including the mobilization of hundreds of pieces of snowfighting equipment and thousands of personnel to ensure continued reliable service and the safety of the riding public.

The MTA has direct access to weather prediction services customized for each of its agencies and the areas they serve. Agencies follow established protocols designed to keep subways, buses, bridges and tunnels, and commuter railroads up and running during inclement weather conditions.

MTA Bridges & Tunnels



The MTA's bridges are equipped with embedded roadway sensors for temperature and above-ground atmospheric sensors that deliver real-time information on wind velocity, wind direction, humidity and precipitation via wireless communication. These sensors record data used to determine if speed restrictions are necessary. Managerial staff will be activated, the Command Center is prepared to operate their weather desks, and all equipment and supplies have been prepared for deployment. Bridges and Tunnels has 8,540 tons of roadway deicer and 106 pieces of snow-fighting equipment in service and available for storm fighting operations, including conveyor trucks, pay loaders, front loaders and plows.

Long Island Rail Road



The LIRR anticipates running normal service on Thursday, January 4, as conditions warrant. As safety is a top priority of the LIRR, staff will monitor the storm as it progresses and make any adjustments necessary.



The LIRR will be taking preventative measures to deal with snow accumulation, including the activation of equipment heaters and deployment of de-icing equipment. Switch heaters will be used to keep rail switches moving freely so trains can be routed from one track to another. Anti-freeze trains also will operate as needed to help prevent icing on the third rail and ensure that electric trains can draw power properly. Station waiting rooms have remained open to the public around the clock due to the cold and will remain available to the riding public until Monday, January 8, when regular station waiting room hours will resume.



The LIRR has at the ready several different types of equipment during storms to ensure safe travel and operations, including 1 million pounds of de-icer, 25 cubic yards of sand, three cold-air snow blowers/throwers, four de-icer trains, nine rail-bound jet blowers/snow melters, 12,000 third-rail heaters/melters, 108 track switch heaters/snow melters, two rail-bound snow blowers/broom throwers, one rail-bound spreader, and seven mountable snow plows/salt spreaders.



The LIRR also has two excavators, two forklifts, 31 loaders, 42 barricades, and 29 work vehicles/trucks to assist in weather-related conditions.

Metro-North



Metro-North Railroad will deploy additional staff and specialized equipment to stay ahead of the wintry conditions and plans to operate regular service on Thursday, January 4. The railroad will bring in about 1,500 extra personnel to increase coverage around the system. Maintainers, track workers and power personnel will be on site to deal with such weather related issues as broken rails, catenary problems and switch failures.



To battle the elements, Metro-North has more than 900 pieces of storm-fighting equipment, including: 220 portable snow blowers, 3 rail-bound jet engine powered snow blowers/melters, 6 cold-air (rail) snow blowers/throwers, 2 rail-bound snow broom throwers, 635 track switch heaters/snow melters, 196 portable generators, 35 pickup truck plows, 70 mountable snow plows/salt spreaders and 767,000 pounds of salt.

NYC Subways and Staten Island Railway



MTA New York City Transit's Department of Subways and Staten Island Railway are operating under its Cold Weather Plan 4 for forecasts of significant snow accumulation.

Under this plan, some subway trains may be moved and stored underground in anticipation of heavy snow or ice to prevent them from being blocked in yards. On lines with express service, trains may operate local service only during this change. Station crews will be deployed to clear snow and to salt platforms, as well as station entrances, sidewalk vents, emergency exits and other Transit operational and employee facilities. Mobile wash operations for stations and refuse trains will be suspended during this time. Personnel will activate 500 track switch heaters, more than 1,600 third-rail heaters and lift-rail heaters systemwide.



While the underground portions of the subway system are unaffected during snowstorms, nearly 220 miles of outdoor track throughout the boroughs are particularly vulnerable to snow and freezing precipitation, such as the Rockaway , Sea Beach , Flushing , Brighton and Dyre Av lines. To combat ice buildup, non-passenger trains will continuously operate in outdoor tracks to help prevent snow and ice accumulation. Trains also will be deployed with ice-scraping shoes, and diesel trains will be activated as de-icers. Personnel will have access to 600,000 pounds of calcium chloride and 200,000 pounds of sand to melt snow and ice.

Staten Island Railway will protect trains from the inclement weather by storing them at St. George. A de-icer train will be staffed for 24 hours, and additional staff will be activated during overnight hours to clear snow and salt platforms. Additional personnel will be deployed to inspect four critical interlockings and dispatchers will operate more than 80 switch heaters to ensure continued service on the railway, which operates on outdoor tracks for most of its route.

Ticket Exchanges

WEATHER ADVISORY: At the present time, all shows will play as scheduled on Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5, 2018.

If you purchased tickets from Telecharge, visit https://t.co/7lE4cG7jSc on a desktop or call 800-543-4835. - Telecharge (@Telecharge) January 4, 2018

Weather Report for NYC:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY.



WHAT: Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute. Tree branches could fall as well. Snowfall rates of around 1 inch per hour are expected this morning into early afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected.



WHERE: Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York.



WHEN: Until 1 AM EST Friday.



ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles