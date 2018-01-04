DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tours to Seattle January 2019, Full Line Up for Broadway at The Paramount

The 2018/2019 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount season brings another year of extraordinary entertainment to The Paramount Theatre, with a schedule full of classic, familiar titles and brand new, award-winning productions.



Seattle Theatre Group is proud to announce the six-time Tony Award® winning Broadway musical and 2018 Grammy Award® nominee DEAR EVAN HANSEN, will play its premiere Seattle engagement and anchor the 2018/2019 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount season. Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post and "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond" by NBC News, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will visit Seattle for two weeks only January 23 - February 2, 2019.

The season starts with THE COLOR PURPLE, the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Up next is the hit Broadway musical WAITRESS, the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage, summoning the courage to rebuild her life.

The season continues with ON YOUR FEET!, the inspiring story behind the music and inside the lives of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, pop music sensations who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. The following show is a Season Option; perennial favorite Disney's THE LION KING, a six-time Tony Award® winning musical and story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.

We move in to Spring with the beloved musical CATS - featuring the breathtaking music you know and love, along with new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The brand-new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical SCHOOL OF ROCK makes its Seattle premier! Based on the iconic Jack Black film, the story follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who turns a class of straight-A students into grade-A rockers. This hilarious musical features new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage!

Another Season Option and long-time favorite comes back to Seattle; WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive and heart-warming story of the unlikeliest of friendships! WICKED will send your spirits soaring to heights you'll never forget.

The season rounds out with Roald Dahl's amazing tale of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more at this everlasting showstopper!

For more information and to sign up to be notified when new subscription purchases become available, visit, www.STGPresents.org/Broadway.

The lineup for the 2018/2019 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount Season is as follows:

THE COLOR PURPLE

June 27 - July 1, 2018

WAITRESS

September 11 - 16, 2018

ON YOUR FEET!

October 23 - 28, 2018

Disney's THE LION KING (Season Option)*

December 13, 2018 - January 6, 2019

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

January 23 - February 2, 2019

CATS

March 26 - 31, 2019

SCHOOL OF ROCK

May 14 - 19, 2019

WICKED (Season Option)*

June 12 - July 7, 2019

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

July 31 - August 11, 2019



*A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for Season Options. Season Options are not included in an 2018/2019 season package. Additional purchase is required.

THE COLOR PURPLE - June 27 - July 1, 2018

THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as "a direct hit to the heart" (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times) directed by Tony winner J.H. Doyle.

With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

WAITRESS - September 11 - 16, 2018

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Dangereuse Liasons, Waiting for Godot) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.



ON YOUR FEET! - October 23 - 28, 2018

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.

Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and an original book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century - and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - January 23 - February 2, 2019

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY AWARDS® INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL).

Rolling Stone calls DEAR EVAN HANSEN, "a game-changer that hits you like a shot in the heart." The Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, produced by Atlantic Records, made an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 when released and entered the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961. A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek, and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

CATS - March 26 - 31, 2019

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

SCHOOL OF ROCK - May 14 - 19, 2019

SCHOOL OF ROCK is a New York Times Critics' Pick and "AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!" (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, "FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!"

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - July 31 - August 11, 2019

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Seattle's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.



Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Plus, Season Options:

Disney's THE LION KING - December 13, 2018 - January 6, 2019

More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Seattle's best-loved musical returns to The Paramount Theatre. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award® -winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

WICKED - June 12 - July 7, 2019

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for The Lion King and WICKED. Season Options are not included in an 2018/2019 season package. Additional purchase is required.

Group tickets of 10 or more (15 or more for WICKED) are available now for all shows. Please call the Group Sales department for more information 1.888.214.6856 or email Groups@BroadwayatTheParamount.com.

Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. Watch www.STGPresents.org for single ticket on-sale dates or sign up for the eClub at www.STGPresents.org/Broadway to stay up to date with all of the latest news and on-sale dates.



The 2018/2019 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount series is presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support for the ninth year from KeyBank as the series title sponsor. Brotherton Cadillac is the official auto sponsor, The Hotel Theodore is the official sponsor hotel and Delta Airlines is the official airline sponsor of KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount.

