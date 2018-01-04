Ben Platt, Patti LuPone to Perform Broadway Tribute at 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS

The Recording Academy™ has announced the first group of artists to perform on this year's milestone 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. In celebration of the show's return to New York after 15 years, two-time GRAMMY winner Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 GRAMMY performance of EVITA's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," and DEAR EVAN HANSEN's currently nominated Ben Platt, will perform a classic from "West Side Story" in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Patti LuPone starred as Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway production of EVITA, for which she won the 1980 Tony Award Best Actress in a Musical. Tony Award winner Ben Platt is a first-time GRAMMY nominee, up for Best Musical Theater Album for DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Also taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominee Childish Gambino; GRAMMY winner and current nominee Lady Gaga; GRAMMY winners and current nominees Little Big Town; GRAMMY winner and current nominee P!nk;



Making his GRAMMY stage debut, Childish Gambino is currently nominated for five GRAMMY Awards: Album Of The Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album ("Awaken, My Love!"); and Record Of The Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Redbone").



Set to perform a track from her GRAMMY-nominated album, Joanne (Best Pop Vocal Album), six-time GRAMMY winner Lady Gaga is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Million Reasons").



Two-time GRAMMY winners Little Big Town are nominated for Best Country Album (The Breaker) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Better Man").



Three-time GRAMMY winner P!nk is nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for "What About Us."



The 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, Chantal Sausedo is the Talent Producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





