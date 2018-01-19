BWW Morning Brief January 19th, 2018: Short Musical Film SING ALONG Makes Its TV Debut, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Alan Henry - January 18, 2018

Programming a theatre season for a major regional theatre can be a major challenge, to put it mildly. Funding, casting, public interest, mandate, and licensing availability are just some of the multitude of challenges and considerations that must be acknowledged - so its no surprise that programming The Muny's 100th season would be a big challenge.. (more...)

2) Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes and More to Lead MCP's Broadway Classics in Concert

by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced casting for Broadway Classics in Concert, on Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 PM, in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert will feature Michael Arden (Ragtime, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Sierra Boggess (The Secret Garden), Carolee Carmello (Broadway Classics 2013), Allan Corduner (Titanic), Quentin Earl Darrington (The Secret Garden), Ramin Karimloo (Parade, The Secret Garden), Norm Lewis (Ragtime), Laura Osnes (Crazy For You), Lea Salonga (Ragtime), Ryan Silverman (Titanic), and Tony Yazbeck (Crazy For You).. (more...)

3) OKLAHOMA, THE WIZ, RAGTIME, and More Fill TUTS 50th Anniversary Season

by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has spent the past 50 years serving the Houston community from our first performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre to the more than 300 productions TUTS has staged at Miller, The Music Hall, and now at the Hobby Center. With our 50th Season, we will build upon the legacy, of our founder, Frank M. Young, and confidently step forward into the next 50 years!. (more...)

4) Can THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack Keep Its Balance at the Top of the Billboard Charts?

by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018

Want to help keep musicals at the top of the charts?. (more...)

5) Victor Garber: Joining Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY! Was 'No-Brainer'

by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018

In a new interview with ET, stage veteran Victor Garber admits he is 'nervous' about returning to Broadway in the role of Horace Vandergelder in the Tony-winning revival of HELLO, DOLLY! The actor takes the stage opposite Bernadette Petters beginning Saturday, January 20th.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sydney Lucas

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-SING ALONG, the musical short film starring Alice Ripley, Myles Erlick, Heidi Blickenstaff, Uzo Aduba and more, will have multiple showings on television tonight!

-TADA! Youth Theater's THE PERFECT MONSTER begins performances tonight!

-Marcus Lovett premieres his new concert "Marcus Lovett, Moonlighting" at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Green Space's TAKE ROOT with Julian Barnett, which cultivates dance of varying aesthetics, begins tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our pictures of the marquee for HELLO, DOLLY! now featuring Bernadette Peters' name. Peters begins performances tomorrow, January 20.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Check out more photos here.

What we're geeking out over: Inside Broadway will offer a behind-the-scenes look at DEAR EVAN HANSEN, providing 1,800 NYC public school students with a 75-minute Creating the Magic program at the Music Box Theatre.

What we're watching: Watch #Ham4Bey creator Michael Korte's fierce girl-powered cover of 'This is Me' from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Crawford, who turns 76 today!

Photo Credit: Phillip Ide, Zuma Press

Long a star of stage, screen and television in his native England, Michael Crawford garnered international fame, when, in the fall of 1986, he originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Weber's smash musical The Phantom of the Opera. Crawford's kudos included a Tony Award, the Drama Desk Award and the Drama League Award. Back home in the U.K., his Phantom performance earned him the 1987 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, an accolade he had previously received for his role in Barnum, staged in London's West End. Crawford also made a mark with his vocal performance on Phantom, 1987's world-wide hit London cast recording, whose international sales tally stands in excess of 12 million. Other recordings include: the RIAA platinum-certified Michael Crawford Performs Andrew Lloyd Webber; Michael Crawford in Concert, the companion album to his dual Emmy-nominated PBS special; On Eagle's Wings, a collection of sacred songs that were a hit on Billboard's Contemporary Christian chart; and the companion album to EFX, which debuted in Las Vegas with Crawford in the high-profile starring role. Crawford's numerous screen and stage credits range from the acclaimed film version of Hello Dolly and his much-touted performance in the London staging of Flowers for Algernon to his much-loved character in the 1970's British sit-com Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em. The story of Crawford's varied and distinguished 40-year career was told with the release of Parcel Arrived Safely: Tied With String, his autobiography which traces the road from his World War II-era youth to his film work alongside John Lennon and Steve McQueen and his years as the original Phantom.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles