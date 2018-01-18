VIDEO: Watch #Ham4Bey Creator Michael Korte's Fierce Girl-Powered Cover of 'This is Me' from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Michael Korte, the creator of #Ham4Bey & #Gaga4Rent, is back with a powerful cover of 'This is Me,' Broadway star Keala Settle's show stopping song from The Greatest Showman. Check out the video below!

It's all about girl power in Korte's bold and moving new production. The video features vocalists Maharasyi, Jada Banks Mace, Peaces, Marissa Barbalato and Kesha Shantrell. The video was directed by Baxter Stapleton.

Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN opens in U.S. theaters today. The film is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.



"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, the film tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

'This is Me' recently won the 2018 Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Related Articles