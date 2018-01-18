Victor Garber: Joining Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY! Was 'No-Brainer'

In a new interview with ET, stage veteran Victor Garber admits he is "nervous" about returning to Broadway in the role of Horace Vandergelder in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! The actor takes the stage opposite Bernadette Petters beginning Saturday, January 20th. Garber was last seen on Broadway in 2010, starring in Noel Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER. He last starred in a Broadway musical in 1994, opposite Bebe Neuwirth in a revival of DAMN YANKEES.



"I am finding a great joy in singing again and I've missed it," the 68-year-old tells ET. "The problem is I haven't kept it up, but I am getting back in shape and I'm feeling really good at it."



Speaking about Jerry Herman's iconic show Garber shares, "It's so well-written this musical -- it's all there. All you have to do is surrender to what it is and it just takes over." He adds that he had no hesitation about joining the company, once he learned who his co-star would be. "Once I knew Bernadette was involved, I jumped at it and said, 'Of course I want to do it.' Then I went to see the show after I said yes. It's what you call a no-brainer."



Tech rehearsals are currently underway with the new cast members prior to Saturday's opening performance. Garber explains, "It's kind of been a luxurious process. Rehearsals have been so inspiring because [director] Jerry Zaks is on fire. He is energized and excited about it. So, it's been a great way for me to come back to the theater."

Victor Garber (Horace Vandergelder) is one of the most respected actors working today, with four Tony Award nominations and six Emmy Award nominations to his credit. He made his professional stage debut in the 1972 Toronto premiere of Godspell at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and his New York debut in a revival of Ibsen'sGhosts, for which he received a Theatre World Award. His first Tony nomination came in 1978 for Deathtrap, and he subsequently originated roles in the Broadway productions of Sweeney Todd, Noises Off (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble), Lend Me a Tenor (Tony nomination), Arcadia, and Art. Additional Broadway credits include They're Playing Our Song, Little Me (Tony nomination), The Devil's Disciple, Damn Yankees (Tony nomination), and Present Laughter. Off-Broadway, he originated the role of John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, and he starred in the 2007 City Center Encores! revival of Follies. He recently appeared in the films Sicario andSelf/less.

His other film roles include the Academy Award-winning films Argo and Titanic, along with the comedies The First Wives Club, Legally Blonde, and Sleepless in Seattle. On television, Mr. Garber received three Emmy nominations for the spy drama "Alias," and additional nominations for his work on "Frasier," "Will & Grace," and for his portrayal of Sid Luft in "Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows." He currently stars as Professor Martin Stein on both "Legends of Tomorrow" and "The Flash." His other television credits include "Power," "The Orville," "Deception," "Eli Stone," "Justice," "Web Therapy," "The Big C," "Nurse Jackie," "Damages," and "Glee." He starred on television as Daddy Warbucks in the musical "Annie," and also appeared in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" and "The Music Man."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

