Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes and More to Lead MCP's Broadway Classics in Concert

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced casting for Broadway Classics in Concert, on Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 PM, in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert will feature Michael Arden (Ragtime, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Sierra Boggess (The Secret Garden), Carolee Carmello (Broadway Classics 2013), Allan Corduner (Titanic), Quentin Earl Darrington (The Secret Garden), Ramin Karimloo (Parade, The Secret Garden), Norm Lewis (Ragtime), Laura Osnes (Crazy For You), Lea Salonga (Ragtime), Ryan Silverman (Titanic), and Tony Yazbeck (Crazy For You).

The evening will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Broadway Classics in Concert will feature musical selections from past MCP-presented shows and other repertoire by their composers: Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Flaherty, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon, and Maury Yeston, many of whom will grace audience members with their special appearance at this event.

With numerous credits to their names, Broadway veterans Don Stephenson (Stage Director) and Kevin Stites (Music Director) will lead this cast, a chorus of 400 singers from across the United States, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Manhattan Concert Productions is proud to present Broadway Classics in Concert in its sixth year of Broadway Series installments, which follows the success of Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehall.org; calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800; or by visiting the Box Office located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed Production Company in its 19th season. MCP has provided performance and travel opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. The guest musicians of the Broadway Classics in Concert chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing with the professional cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration.

