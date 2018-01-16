BWW Morning Brief January 16th, 2018: Sara Bareilles Returns to WAITRESS, Michael Luwoye Returns to HAMILTON, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - January 15, 2018

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that filming trucks spotted outside the Shubert Theatre over the weekend were on hand to capture a performance of Hello, Dolly! for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. This weekend marked the final performances for many of the show's original cast members, including Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein, David Hyde Pierce, and Tony winner Bette Midler.. (more...)

2) Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Full-Time Editor

by BWW News Desk - January 15, 2018

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a full-time Newsdesk Editor.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Rare Footage of SOUTH PACIFIC's 'You've Got to Be Taught'

by BWW News Desk - January 15, 2018

In honor of today's Martin Luther King Day, BWW brings you rare footage of Oscar Hammerstein, setting the mood for 'Brotherhood Week,' an annual event created by the National Conference for Christians and Jews in 1934.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief January 15th, 2018: Kandi Burruss Makes Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO, and More!

by Stephanie Wild - January 15, 2018

Good morning BroadwayWorld! Today's top stories: Atlanta Real Housewife @Kandi Burruss makes her Broadway debut in @ChicagoMusical, and more!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Eva Noblezada, Jon Jon Briones and More Celebrate Closing Night of MISS SAIGON

by BWW News Desk - January 15, 2018

Cameron Mackintosh's Tony nominated revival of Boublil and Sch nberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon played its final Broadway performance last night after 340 performances. Miss Saigon began previews on March 1st and opened on March 23rd. After the final curtain, the cast, creative team and crew celebrated at Dream Hotel. Check out the exclusive photos below.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Michael Luwoye begins performances as Hamilton tonight!

-Sara Bareilles returns to WAITRESS tonight alongside Jason Mraz!

-Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD begins previews tonight at MTC!

-Sinking Ship's A HUNGER ARTIST plays its final performance of seven at the Connelly Theater tonight!

-UG! COMEDY SHOW!! performs its January 16th edition at Max Fish tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Go backstage with THE LION KING's Stephen Carlile is this BroadwayWorld exclusive video!

What we're geeking out over: The Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) has determined that the 2015-16 theatre season was the most diverse on record!

What we're watching: Watch "My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" co-creator/star Rachel Bloom sing 'Tinder Fails: The Musical' on the set of Good Mythical Morning!

Social Butterfly: HAMILTON announced on Twitter and Facebook that it will be holding open auditions for its West End production!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who turns 38 today!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American composer, lyricist, playwright, and actor best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. He co-wrote the songs for Disney's Moana soundtrack (2016) and is set to star in their upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns. Miranda's awards include a Pulitzer Prize, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, a MacArthur Fellowship, and three Tony Awards.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which premiered on Broadway in 2008. For this work, he won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score, the show's cast album won the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the show won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Miranda was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the show's lead role. Miranda prepared Spanish translations used in the 2009 Broadway production of West Side Story and was co-composer and lyricist for Bring It On the Musical, which played on Broadway in 2012. His television work includes recurring roles on The Electric Company (2009-2010) and Do No Harm (2013). He hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2016 and earned his first Emmy award nomination for acting. Among other film work, Miranda contributed music and vocals for a scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Miranda also wrote the book, music and lyrics for another Broadway musical, Hamilton. The show earned the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and was nominated for a record-setting 16 Tony Awards, of which it won 11, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book. For his performance in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton, Miranda was nominated for another Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. The Hamilton cast recording spent ten weeks atop Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart in 2015, while The Hamilton Mixtape, an album of covers of songs from the musical, developed by and featuring Miranda, reached number one on the Billboard 200 upon release in December 2016.

