VIDEO: Watch Rare Footage of SOUTH PACIFIC's 'You've Got to Be Taught'

In honor of today's Martin Luther King Day, BWW brings you rare footage of Oscar Hammerstein, setting the mood for 'Brotherhood Week,' an annual event created by the National Conference for Christians and Jews in 1934. In the video, Hammerstein introduces one of his most famous tunes from SOUTH PACIFIC, explaining, "In the Second Act, a young American navy nurse explaining her race prejudice says, 'I can't help this, this is emotional. It's born in me.' Watch as actor William Tabbert, who portrayed Lt. Joseph Cable in the show, performs 'You've Got to Be Taught,' accompanied by Richard Rodgers at the piano.

The musical SOUTH PACIFIC composed by Richard Rodgers, features lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. The work premiered in 1949 on Broadway and was an immediate hit, running for 1,925 performances. The plot is based on James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1947 book Tales of the South Pacific and combines elements of several of those stories.

A Broadway revival of SOUTH PACIFIC opened on April 3, 2008 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Bartlett Sher directed, with musical staging by Christopher Gattelli. The opening cast starred Kelli O'Hara as Nellie, Paulo Szot as Emile and Matthew Morrison as Lt. Cable, with Danny Burstein as Billis and Loretta Ables Sayre as Bloody Mary.

