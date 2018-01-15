VIDEO: Rachel Bloom Sings 'Tinder Fails: The Musical'

Jan. 15, 2018  

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator/star Rachel Bloom stopped by the set of Good Mythical Morning to put her musical talents to the test as she teams up with hosts Rhett & Link to transform the most cringe-inducing Tinder conversations into famous Broadway Musicals. Watch below as they perform in the style of HAMILTON, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and more!

Currently, its third season on The CW, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND has established itself as one of the most beloved shows on TV, thanks in large part to the consistently hilarious songs in each episode, written by Bloom.

