BWW Morning Brief December 29th, 2017: CONCERT FOR AMERICA, and More!

by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2017

How do we love thee, 2017? Let us count the ways! Fifteen musicals opened on Broadway in 2017, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from seasoned veterans, fresh faces, and everyone in between.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: Robert Fairchild Brings Captivating Dramatic Beauty To MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN

by Michael Dale - December 28, 2017

Boris Karloff... Peter Boyle... Shuler Hensley... and Robert Fairchild. One of these things is not like the others.. (more...)

3) PHOTOS: Hillary, Chelsea, and Bill Clinton Pay the Band a Visit

by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2017

Last night, one of Broadway's favorite guests of honor Hillary Clinton attended THE BAND'S VISIT with husband Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton. Company member Ari'el Stachel shared some of the photos on Instagram, see them below!. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN Celebrates Opening Night

by Walter McBride - December 28, 2017

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein began performances December 21st at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between Dyer and 10th Avenues) and opened last night, December 27th. BroadwayWorld attended the opening night celebrations and you can check out photos below!. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway

by Review Roundups - December 28, 2017

Tony nominee Robert Fairchild leads the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, joined by Avey Noble (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Krysty Swann(Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall; Verdi'sRequiem at Lincoln Center), Mia Vallet (Lucy Thurber's Asheville at Rattlestick), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos on Broadway), Rocco Sisto(OBIE Award for sustained excellence), Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, and Paul Wesley ('The Vampire Diaries,' Cal In Camo). Let's see what the critics had to say.... (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Broadway's Backbone, BroadwayWorld's exclusive podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical, brought Stephen Flaherty to its latest episode!

What we're geeking out over: Jane Lynch shared a photo of herself as Electra in GYPSY on Twitter yesterday!

What we're reading/watching/listening to: Jessie Mueller, Vanessa Williams, and more performed at CONCERT FOR AMERICA, which was streamed live on Facebook last night.

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share a video from his childhood in honor of his Abuela Mundi who passed away on Christmas.

I've posted his before...my 10 year old Sword In The Stone film. You can hear Mundi singing "Amor amor amor" in another room. That was the interval I grabbed for the "Calor Calor Calor" in Paciencia Y Fe, Abuela's song pic.twitter.com/owExb4a5x3 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 28, 2017

