VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Remembers His Grandmother with Home Video from His Childhood

As was previously announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda lost his Abuela Mundi over Christmas. The star tweeted "I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit." Today he shared a home video on Twitter of his precocious young self in memory of her. Watch below:

I've posted his before...my 10 year old Sword In The Stone film. You can hear Mundi singing "Amor amor amor" in another room. That was the interval I grabbed for the "Calor Calor Calor" in Paciencia Y Fe, Abuela's song pic.twitter.com/owExb4a5x3 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 28, 2017

He followed the video with the touching tweet:

Even when I was alone, I was never alone. Widen the frame and Mundi was there, all my life. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 28, 2017

Miranda's grandmother was a strong influence throughout his life, supporting first his father and then him as they worked their ways towards fulfilling their dreams. She also inspired the character of Abuela Claudia in IN THE HEIGHTS.

Listen to the "Calor Calor Calor" Abuela Mundi inspired in IN THE HEIGHTS below:





Related Articles