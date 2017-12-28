LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Remembers His Grandmother with Home Video from His Childhood

Dec. 28, 2017  

As was previously announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda lost his Abuela Mundi over Christmas. The star tweeted "I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit." Today he shared a home video on Twitter of his precocious young self in memory of her. Watch below:

He followed the video with the touching tweet:

Miranda's grandmother was a strong influence throughout his life, supporting first his father and then him as they worked their ways towards fulfilling their dreams. She also inspired the character of Abuela Claudia in IN THE HEIGHTS.

Listen to the "Calor Calor Calor" Abuela Mundi inspired in IN THE HEIGHTS below:


