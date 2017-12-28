Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2017

How do we love thee, 2017? Let us count the ways! Fifteen musicals opened on Broadway in 2017, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from seasoned veterans, fresh faces, and everyone in between.

Below, we're counting down our ten favorite musical moments from this past year on Broadway. Did your favorite make this list?

10. "Right This Way"- Bandstand

Spirits are low, money is tight, and stakes are high. And how is the Donny Nova Band going to get to New York City?! In this song from one of the most overlooked musicals of the season, Corey Cott and company belt their faces off in an emotional Act 1 closer.

9. "I'd Give My Life for You" - Miss Saigon

Eva Noblezada burst onto the Broadway scene earlier this year as Kim, and it was for her emotionally raw and vocally rich performance that she earned a Tony nomination. I'd give my life... to see this performance again!

8. "Answer Me" - The Band's Visit

Once not long ago, a group of musicians came to Irseal from Egypt. You probably didn't hear about it. It wasn't very important - aside from this song...

7. "Journey to the Past"- Anastasia

90s kids everywhere have been waiting decades to see Anya belt out this cherished Ahrens and Flaherty tune on stage. It was worth the wait. Christy Altomare is the princess of our dreams!

6. "I'm Not a Loser" - Spongebob Squarepants

Broadway newcomer Ethan Slater crushes it with his high-energy take on the titular character, but it's Squidward (played by Gavin Lee) who steals the show in his self-affirming Act 2 song and dance.

5. "Finishing the Hat"- Sunday in the Park with George

You, Jake Gyllenhaal, are welcome back any time, for forever and always!

4. "Mama Will Provide" - Once on This Island

Who ever said that belting Gs is only for ladies? Alex Newell is an Asaka for the ages in his gender-bending Broadway debut!

3. "Omar Sharif"- The Band's Visit

Dark, thrilling, strange, sweet and so many other things. Katrina Lenk's spine-chilling performance in this season's most critically-praised musical will give you all the feels!

2. "Me and the Sky" - Come from Away

Jenn Colella, Jenn Colella, Jenn Colella. Need we say more?

1. "Put on Your Sunday Clothes" Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler may be who the masses are paying fortunes to see in Hello, Dolly!, but it's the ensemble who really bring it home at the Shubert Theatre. Feeling down and out? Not after seeing (and hearing) this classic!

