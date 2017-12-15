BWW Morning Brief December 15th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN Tickets On Sale Today, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - December 14, 2017

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JOSEPH MORALES and NIK WALKER will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.. (more...)

2) Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops New HAMILTON Song and Will Release New Content Every Month

by Stephanie Wild - December 14, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.. (more...)

3) OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE Makes Broadcast Television Debut on ABC Tonight

by TV News Desk - December 14, 2017

OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE makes its broadcast television debut as part of Disney ABC Television Group's '25 Days of Christmas' celebration TONIGHT, DEC. 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.. (more...)

4) STAR WARS' Adam Driver to Return to Broadway in BURN THIS Revival

by BWW News Desk - December 14, 2017

Producer David Binder (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Of Mice and Men) announces today that three-time Emmy Award nominee Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Girls ) will return to Broadway in the first revival of Lanford Wilson's BURN THIS, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) in 2019 at a Broadway theater to be announced.. (more...)

5) GOLD MOUNTAIN Composer/Lyricist Jason Ma Receives 2017 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award Today

by BWW News Desk - December 14, 2017

Jason Ma has been named the recipient of the 2017 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award, presented annually to an emerging composer/lyricist 'whose work shows promise.'. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Conor Ryan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Tickets for PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway and Chicago go onsale today!

-Annie Golden, Will Roland, George Salazar and more perform in the 10th Annual JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below tonight!

-Robert O'Hara's MANKIND starring Andre De Shields begins previews off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons tonight!

-Megan Hilty reunites with the New York Pops tonight for THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR!

-New York Theatre Ballet's ONCE UPON A BALLET SERIES begins tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive interview with Andy Walken - 'Ralphie' in A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

Set Your DVR: Josh Gad and Rachel Bloom visit tonight's LATE LATE SHOW on CBS tonight!

What we're listening to: THE BAND'S VISIT Original Broadway Cast Recording is available today!

Social Butterfly: Megan Hilty chats live on Facebook with BroadwayWorld last night!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles