Want the Fairy Tale? Get Tickets to PRETTY WOMAN in Chicago and New York This Friday

Producer Paula Wagner announces tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Broadway and for the Chicago world premiere will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15, 2017.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway on Friday, July 20, 2018, at The Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thursday, August 16, 2018. Broadway tickets range from $99 - $169. The playing schedule for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Broadway is: Monday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm. Beginning August 6, 2018, the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

For the world premiere of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) beginning performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited five-week engagement, tickets will be available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at 800.775.2000, and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Chicago world premiere tickets range from $33 - $110. The playing schedule for PRETTTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre is: Tuesday through Friday andSunday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Please note there will be added 2pm matinees on April 4 and April 11, and no evening performances on April 8 and April 15.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks (Les Miserables) as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee (Once) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nomineeOrfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse.'

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Ed Walson, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group and The John Gore Organization.

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

Samantha Barks is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

