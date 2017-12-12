BWW Morning Brief December 12th, 2017: THE CHILDREN Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - December 11, 2017

Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone announced the nominees for the 75th Anniversary of the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS today. We've got the full list of nominees below, plus find out which of your favorite theater stars received a 2018 nomination!. (more...)

2) Alec Baldwin May Turn 'Donald Trump' Character Into One-Man Broadway Show

by BWW News Desk - December 11, 2017

This is bigly folks! According to Entertainment Weekly, Alec Baldwin may bring his Donald Trump impression to the Great White Way! The actor shared the news during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.. (more...)

3) Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer and More to Join National Symphony Orchestra for WEST SIDE STORY in Concert

by BWW News Desk - December 11, 2017

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Pops continues the international celebration of Leonard Bernstein at 100 with West Side Story in Concert, led by Steven Reineke.. (more...)

4) Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica & Linda Mugleston Join MY FAIR LADY on Broadway!

by BWW News Desk - December 11, 2017

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of Andr Bishop) has announced that Allan Corduner will play Colonel Pickering, Jordan Donica will play Freddy Eynsford-Hill, and Linda Mugleston will play Mrs. Pearce, in its upcoming production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher. They join Lauren Ambrose (as Eliza Doolittle), Harry Hadden-Paton (as Henry Higgins), Norbert Leo Butz (as Alfred P. Doolittle), and Diana Rigg (as Mrs. Higgins) to head the cast of 37 in this new production of the most beloved musical of all time, beginning performances Thursday, March 15 and opening on Thursday, April 19 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks Taking Over Lead in HELLO, DOLLY! on LIVE

by BWW News Desk - December 11, 2017

Bernadette Peters stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to discuss taking over the lead role in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is James Snyder

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Royal Court's THE CHILDREN opens tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre!

-BROADWAY DREAMS SUPPER celebrates Heather Headley tonight at the plaza!

-Lili Taylor-led 'FARMHOUSE/WHOREHOUSE' Artist Lecture at begins tonight at BAM!

-Taylor Mac's 24-DECADE HISTORY: HOLIDAY SAUCE comes to Town Hall tonight!

-A REGULAR LITTLE HOUDINI begins performances tonight at 59E59 Theaters!

BWW Exclusive: Jason Alexander looks back on his Broadway roots in a new episode of Backstage with Richard Ridge!

Set Your DVR... WAITRESS' Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe Perform 'It Only Takes a Taste' on RACHAEL RAY this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Fans from across the globe perform 'You Will Be Found' in DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Virtual Choir!'

What we're reading/watching/listening to: Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Kate Wetherhead's new short film THE CEILING FAN was released yesterday! You can watch it now below!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda reached two million followers on Twitter yesterday and hosted an online rap battle with his fans, encouraging them to "trade twos" aka write two bars of lyrics.

Two bars of lyrics. Hit me w your best two, I'll hit back as many as I can. You'll see. https://t.co/wzfeR0hH28 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 11, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles