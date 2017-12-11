Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica & Linda Mugleston Join MY FAIR LADY on Broadway!

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) has announced that Allan Corduner will play Colonel Pickering, Jordan Donica will play Freddy Eynsford-Hill, and Linda Mugleston will play Mrs. Pearce, in its upcoming production of Lerner & Loewe's M. Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher. They join Lauren Ambrose (as Eliza Doolittle), Harry Hadden-Paton (as Henry Higgins), Norbert Leo Butz (as Alfred P. Doolittle), and Diana Rigg (as Mrs. Higgins) to head the cast of 37 in this new production of the most beloved musical of all time, beginning performances Thursday, March 15 and opening on Thursday, April 19 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion,

M. Fair LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," M. Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's M. Fair Lady will feature choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, and casting by Telsey + Co. Music Director Ted Sperling will conduct a 29-piece orchestra performing M. Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

The Jerome L. Greene Foundation is the Lead Sponsor of Lerner & Loewe's M. Fair Lady. Generous support for LCT's production is also provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and Florence Kaufman, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets to Lerner & Loewe's M. Fair Lady, priced from $87 to $177, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visitingwww.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

Lincoln Center Theater is producing Lerner & Loewe's M. Fair Lady in association with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Allan Corduner Broadway: Titanic, Serious Money. Off-Broadway includes The Heart of Art and The Comedians (The New Group). London/West End includes Hello, Dolly! (Regents Park Open Air); Two Thousand Years, The Beaux Stratagem (Royal National Theatre); Three Birds Alighting on a Field, Serious Money, No End of Blame (Royal Court Theatre); and Once a Catholic. Regional includes The Birthday Party (McCarter Theatre Center). Film includes Topsy-Turvy (as Arthur Sullivan), Defiance, The White Countess, Vera Drake, Just One of Those Things, The Grey Zone, Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang), Joe Gould's Secret, Gladiator, The Imposters, Norma Jean and Marilyn, Alive and Kicking, Heart of Darkness, Talk Radio, Bad Medicine and Yentl. TV includes "Homeland," "Rome," "Foyle's War," "Antonia and Jane" and "Mandela."

Jordan Donica Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera. His national tour and regional theater credits include Hamilton (First National Tour); South Pacific, The Greenshow (Utah Shakespeare Festival); Jesus Christ Superstar (Weathervane Playhouse); Romeo and Juliet (Noblesville Shakespeare in the Park). As a student at Otterbein University, he appeared in Much Ado About Nothing, Into the Woods, Sweet Charity, The Importance of Being Earnest, Les Misérables, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Film: CODA. Education: BFA, Otterbein University.

Linda Mugleston Broadway: Hello, Dolly!; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; On the Twentieth Century; Cinderella; Anything Goes; Young Frankenstein; Wonderful Town; Nine; Into the Woods; Kiss Me, Kate; On the Town. Off-Broadway: The Sound of Music; Guys and Dolls; Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!); See What I Wanna See, On The Town (The Public). Regional: Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage); Sweeney Todd, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, A Christmas Carol (Denver Center); Sunset Boulevard (Portland Center Stage); The Sound of Music, Damn Yankees (The MUNY); Falsettos (Huntington); Happy End (ACT); Tintypes (Hartford Stage, Old Globe).

