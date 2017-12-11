VIDEO: Watch Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Kate Wetherhead's New Short Film THE CEILING FAN

Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde, The Other Josh Cohen, Clever Little Lies) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Newsies), the duo behind the popular theater-themed web series Submissions Only and the middle-grade book series Jack & Louisa, have just released a new short film, The Ceiling Fan. Check it out below!

The Ceiling Fan tells the story of a woman working alone in her country house, referring only to an online handyman for guidance. One job - installing a ceiling fan - proves more difficult than she expected. The Ceiling Fan is a quiet story about the surprisingly profound emotional significance of a simple task.

The film stars Kate Wetherhead and Andrew Samonsky (South Pacific, The Bridges of Madison County) and is directed by Kate Wetherhead and Andrew Keenan-Bolger. Kate also serves as the screenwriter.

The Bengsons (Hundred Days, currently at New York Theater Workshop) composed the score in addition to the song "I Won't Let You Down," written for the film.

The Ceiling Fan premiered at the Los Angeles International Short Film Festival and has since played numerous film festivals across the country, including the Big Apple Film Festival, the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival and the Charleston International Film Festival.

Kate and Andrew are currently in pre-production for their first feature film, which they will direct in 2018.

