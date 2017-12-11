Backstage with Richard Ridge: Jason Alexander Looks Back on His Broadway Roots!

Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

The rest of the world might know him as Jerry Seinfeld's on-screen best bud, but theatre lovers remember him for the many roles he has played onstage over his four decade-long career.

Tony winner Jason Alexander got his start working with greats like Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, Neil Simon, and Kander & Ebb, just to name a few. He was back onstage this fall, starring in John Patrick Shanley's The Portuguese Kid, which just concluded its run at MTC at New York City Center.

His Broadway credits include: (orig. cast) Merrily We Roll Along; The Rink; Broadway Bound; Accomplice; Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critic awards) and the LA production of The Producers with Martin Short. Notable films: Pretty Woman; Jacob's Ladder; Love/Valor/Compassion; Dunston Checks In; Hunchback of Notre Dame; Rocky and Bullwinkle; Shallow Hal. TV: "Seinfeld" (7 Emmy noms., 2 Golden Globe noms., 4 SAG awards, 2 American Comedy Awards); "Bob Patterson;" "Listen Up;" Bye Bye Birdie; Cinderella; "Monk;" "Criminal Minds;" "Voyager." Director: For Better or Worse; "Seinfeld;" "Criminal Minds;" "Mike and Molly;" "Franklin and Bash;" "Everybody Hates Chris." Brad Paisley's ONLINE video (Country Music Award). Jason is currently the voice of Goji on Sprout's "Kody Kapow."

Watch below as Alexander joins Richard Ridge for SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld's Conversations Q&A series to reminisce about his Broadway past and chat more about his return to the stage in The Portuguese Kid.

Don't forget to check back for the FULL conversation in just a few days!

