VIDEO: Fans from Across the Globe Are 'Found' in DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Virtual Choir'

After calling for entries earlier this fall, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has finally unveiled its "Virtual Choir" video of fans from across the globe joining together to sing "You Will Be Found." Check out the moving rendition below!

In the show's Facebook post releasing the footage, the team wrote: "From Japan to Norway, fans from 31 countries around the world have lent their hearts and talents to the 'You Will Be Found' Virtual Choir, proving once again that every voice matters. Thanks to Alex Lacamoire and Nevin Steinberg for making our choir sing."

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul- Oscar winners this year for their lyrics to La La Land's "City of Stars" - with a book from Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in.

Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).

