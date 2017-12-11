Hugh Jackman Among Theater Stars Nominated for GOLDEN GLOBE; Updating Live!

Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone announced the nominees for the 75th Anniversary of the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS today, Monday, Dec. 11 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actors were joined by the previously announced Golden Globe Ambassador, Simone Garcia Johnson; Hollywood Foreign Press Association President, Meher Tatna; and Barry Adelman, executive VP of Television at Dick Clark productions. Winners in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Click here for a full list of nominees.

Hugh Jackman received a nomination for Best actor in a Motion Picture, musical comedy for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. The film also received a nomination for Best Motion Picture Musical, Comedy.

Among the nominees in the category of Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie were Tony Award winner Jessica Lange (LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT) for her performance in FEUD, and her co-star Susan Sarandon (EXIT THE KING). Nicole Kidman (THE BLUE ROOM) was also nominated for BIG LITTLE LIES.

In the category of Best Original Song, the nominees include

A FEW GOOD MEN's Aaron Sorkin received a nomination for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture for MOLLY'S GAME.

Christian Slater (THE GLASS MENAGERIE, SIDE MAN) received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Eric McCormack received a nomination for Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy for WILL & GRACE. The NBC comedy also received a nod for Best Television Series, musical or comedy.

The nominees in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series include Broadway alum Elisabeth Moss (THE HEIDI CHRONICLES) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (THE REAL THING). Actress nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture include SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION's Allison Janney for I TONYA and Tony winner Laurie Metcalf for LADY BIRD.

Nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture include Armie Hammer for CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, who will make his Broadway debut in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN and Broadway veteran Christopher Plummer for ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD.

Nominees in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy include Dame Judi Dench for VICTORIA & ABDUL, LADY BIRD's Saoirse Ronan, who made her Broadway debut in THE CRUCIBLE, CABARET's Emma Stone for BATTLE OF THE SEXES, and Tony winner Helen Mirren for THE LEISURE SEEKER.

In the category of Best Original Song for a Motion Picture, the nominees include Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, and Marc Shaiman for STAR.

More to come...

Seth Meyers, one of late night's most important comedy voices, has been named host of the 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS. The telecast is set to air live coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on NBC. The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will serve as the official kickoff to the 2018 awards season.



Produced by Dick Clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

About the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Founded in the 1940s during World War II, the HFPA was originally comprised of a handful of L.A.-based overseas journalists who sought to bridge the international community with Hollywood, and to provide distraction from the hardships of war through film. Seventy years later, members of the HFPA represent 56 countries with a combined readership of 250 million in some of the world's most respected publications. Each year, the organization holds the third most watched awards show on television, the Golden Globe® Awards, which has enabled the organization to donate more than $25 million to entertainment-related charities and scholarship programs.

Related Articles