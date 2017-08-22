BWW Morning Brief August 22nd, 2017: DESPERATE MEASURES Cast Set, WAITRESS Kicks Off In-Person Rush, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 21, 2017

The Menier Chocolate Factory today announced the first major London revival of BARNUM. Gordon Greenberg's production opens on 5 December, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 3 March 2018. The production goes on sale to supporters of the Menier on 31 August, and to the general public on 11 September.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Sings Stellar Sondheim/Britney Spears Mashup at Feinstein's/54 Below

by BWW News Desk - August 21, 2017

As part of Mary-Mitchell Campbell's concert last night at Feinstein's/54 Below, Jonathon Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening) performed an amazing mashup of Britney Spears and Stephen Sondheim songs, arranged by Campbell herself. Check it out below!. (more...)

3) Emma Degerstedt, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina and More to Lead DESPERATE MEASURES at York Theatre Company; Cast, Creatives Set!

by BWW News Desk - August 21, 2017

The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, in association with Cecilia Lin and Hu Guo, has announced the cast and creative team of the New York premiere of the musical Desperate Measures, with book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina) and music by David Friedman (Scandalous). . (more...)

4) In Honor of Today's Eclipse, Check Out 'Heavenly' Broadway Show Tunes!

by Caryn Robbins - August 21, 2017

In honor of today's once in a lifetime event, we present our favorite 'heavenly-themed' Broadway show tunes below!. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Gloria and Emilio Estefan Join Cast of ON YOUR FEET for Final Broadway Bows!

by Jennifer Broski - August 21, 2017

After 780 performances in New York (34 previews and 746 regular performances), the Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! played its final performance at the Marquis Theatre yesterday, August 20, 2017, ahead of the show's 80-week First National Tour and International Premiere, both kicking off this fall.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christine Ebersole

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Broadway's WAITRESS kicks off in-person rush starting today!

-The Wicked tour welcomes Jon Robert Hall and Catherine Charlebois beginning tonight!

-Casts of THE GREAT COMET, CATS and more will send off the summer at Grand Central Terminal today!

-And THE GREAT COMET's Rachel Chavkin directs PRIMER FOR A FAILED SUPERPOWER in Brooklyn, opening tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Ben Platt returns to LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine in the latest episode!

What we're geeking out over: HAIR author James Rado said he was "thrilled" by Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden's crosswalk version! Haven't seen it yet? Take a look!

What we're watching: Watch as the casts of ALADDIN and MISS SAIGON swap songs for a good cause!

Social Butterfly: Take a look at our social insight report for this week, featuring WAR PAINT, GROUNDHOG DAY, COME FROM AWAY and more!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Dreyfuss, who turns 29 today!

Before joining Dear Evan Hansen, Laura Dreyfuss was previously seen at the Kennedy Center in Hair (first national tour and Broadway). Other New York credits include Once (Broadway) and the New York Theater Workshop production of What's it all About? (Off-Broadway). She was most recently seen on television as Madison McCarthy in the sixth and final season of Glee. She received her BFA in theater from The Boston Conservatory.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles