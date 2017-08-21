Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Ben Platt, Revisited!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

At 23, actor Ben Platt won the Tony Award for the physically and emotionally demanding role of Evan Hansen in the Tony Award winning musical, "Dear Evan Hansen." Platt has said in order to take on such a demanding role he lives a monkish existence. As long as he is performing the role everything he does on stage and off is in service of the play. He has changed his diet, works carefully with a vocal coach, physical therapist and even endures the ancient form of alternative medicine known as "cupping." In this intimate conversation with Ilana Levine, host of Little Known Facts, he describes his childhood, his lifelong passion for musical theater, his love of Judaism, family, sexuality, what he learned from Meryl Streep about acting and more never heard before details about this uniquely gifted rising star.