Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Ben Platt, Revisited!
BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.
At 23, actor Ben Platt won the Tony Award for the physically and emotionally demanding role of Evan Hansen in the Tony Award winning musical, "Dear Evan Hansen." Platt has said in order to take on such a demanding role he lives a monkish existence. As long as he is performing the role everything he does on stage and off is in service of the play. He has changed his diet, works carefully with a vocal coach, physical therapist and even endures the ancient form of alternative medicine known as "cupping." In this intimate conversation with Ilana Levine, host of Little Known Facts, he describes his childhood, his lifelong passion for musical theater, his love of Judaism, family, sexuality, what he learned from Meryl Streep about acting and more never heard before details about this uniquely gifted rising star.
BEN PLATT originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. Gordon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).