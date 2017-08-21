In Honor of Today's Eclipse, Check Out 'Heavenly' Broadway Show Tunes!

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that a total solar eclipse will take place today beginning on the West Coast just after 10 a.m. PT and ending on the East Coast a little before 3 p.m. ET. The "band of totality" is approximately 70 miles wide and will extend from South Carolina, through Nebraska, over the West Coast and through Oregon. Even if you are outside this area however, you will still be able to experience the "Eclipse of the Century," albeit a tad less dramatically. You can watch the eclipse live, in virtual reality as it moves coast to coast on cnn.com/eclipse. And remember, do not stare at the sun during the eclipse, or you could potentially do long-term damage to your eyes.



In honor of today's once-in-a -lifetime event, we present some of our favorite "heavenly-themed" Broadway show tunes below!

Michael Crawford and Mandy Gonzalez perform 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' from the Broadway production of DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES.

Check out Heather Headley (Aida) and Adam Pascal (Radames)'s performance of "Written in the Stars" from Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA.



The 2009 Broadway revival of HAIR performed a medley of "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In" on CBS's The Late Show with David Letterman



Listen to Bernadette Peter's perform "I Got The Sun In The Morning" from the 1999 Broadway revival of ANNIE GET YOUR GUN



Break out the tissues as you watch Chaim Topol perform 'Sunrise Sunset' from the 1971 film adaptation of Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF



Heather Headley stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman to give an amazing performance of "Shadowland", the show-stopping song by Nala in Broadway's THE LION KING



The sun will always come out 'Tomorrow' sings Broadway's most recent ANNIE, LIlla Crawford in the 2012 revival. Check out the performance below:



It may be daytime, but it will sure feel like a 'Summer Night' this afternoon! Check out GREASE stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton John performing the iconic number

Although we won't be seeing another total solar eclipse until June 10, 2021, tomorrow will always bring a 'Brand New Day'. Check out the cast of NBC's THE WIZ LIVE! performing the number in 2015's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



